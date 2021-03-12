More than $200 million flowing to Richland, Lexington counties from COVID-19 relief bill

COLUMBIA — More than $200 million will soon flow into city and county government coffers throughout the Midlands as part of the latest federal COVID-19 relief package passed March 11.

Local officials will have options for how to spend the money, from making up budget shortfalls attributed to the pandemic, to salary bumps for essential government employees or road, sewer and broadband internet improvements.

Cities and counties throughout the state will receive $1.6 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Governments in Richland and Lexington counties are expected to see a total of $202,574,621, according to Congressional estimates.

Of that, Richland County will get an estimated $80 million and Lexington County an estimated $58 million. The city of Columbia is expected to receive almost $26 million in relief money, the most of any city in the state.

Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, a former director of the Municipal Association of South Carolina, said he feels the first priority for the money should be reimbursing costs attributed to the pandemic, including personal protective equipment purchased by the city and personnel costs. Columbia approved $6 million for small business relief in 2020 that the new federal money could pay back or be used to fund a new cycle of grants, Duvall said.

"In my book, that’s where we need to start is paying back what we've already spent," Duvall said.

Other cities and towns in Lexington and Richland counties set to receive money under the bill are:

Town of Lexington, $8.28 million

West Columbia, $6.72 million

Cayce, $5.23 million

Irmo, $4.66 million

Forest Acres, $3.85 million

Batesburg-Leesville, $2.02 million

Blythewood, $1.55 million

Springdale, $1.02 million

South Congaree, $930,000

Pine Ridge, $880,000

Gaston, $630,000

Chapin, $610,000

Swansea, $360,000

Arcadia Lakes, $330,000

Eastover, $310,000

Pelion, $270,000

Gilbert, $240,000

Summit, $180,000

The federal government is to pay cities and counties half of the money this year and the other half within 12 months of the first payment. Counties and larger cities will receive money directly from the U.S. Treasury within 60 days, while smaller cities will receive their payouts from the state.

States will receive the money within 60 days of the law being signed and then have 30 days to disburse the money owed to smaller cities.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in 2020, no cities in South Carolina received dedicated funding and Greenville County was the only county in the state to be allocated money.

Kathy Maness, a member of Lexington Town Council and president of the National League of Cities, said the organization had pushed for the latest bill to include direct money for local governments. Cities and towns throughout the country have unique needs the money can help address, she said.

In Lexington, continued growth has meant an increased need for road improvements. The town is currently footing almost the entire bill for $30 million in road projects — a fraction of the more than $250 million in identified road needs, Maness noted.

The more than $8 million in relief money could go toward those infrastructure needs, Maness said.

"We're just very excited to be able to get this money," she said. "I know that our Republican congressmen did not vote for it, I understand that. But it did pass, and so it's important that they get behind it and make sure all their cities and towns in South Carolina are able to get this money and to use it."