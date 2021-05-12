Midlands districts keeping mask guidelines in place. For now.

COLUMBIA — School districts in the Midlands don't intend to change their face mask rules, a day after Gov. Henry McMaster created a way for parents to opt their children out of any local requirements.

Combined, the five largest districts that cover Lexington and Richland counties educate more than 100,000 students and employ more than 15,000.

Since the school year started, the state Department of Education has mandated face coverings when entering a school, in hallways, dropping off or picking up students and on buses, based on guidance by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. But the education agency relaxed that policy May 12 — now requiring masks only on buses.

McMaster on May 11 issued an executive order requiring DHEC to craft a form that would let parents opt their children out from mask wearing, and the department swiftly created the document and posted it online.

“With every adult in our state having the opportunity to receive a vaccine, it goes against all logic to continue to force our children — especially our youngest children — to wear masks against their parents’ wishes,” McMaster said. “Whether a child wears a mask in school is a decision that should be left only to a student’s parents.”

Even before the state education agency rescinded most of its rules for mask wearing, districts had flexibility in whether to require masks inside classrooms or during outside activities.

While DHEC created the waiver form, its guidance to wear face coverings on school grounds has not changed.

Here’s a look at where each stands on May 12, a day after McMaster issued his decree.

Richland One

Superintendent Craig Witherspoon made it clear that his district of 23,000 students will continue abiding by DHEC safety guidelines as officials review and assess McMaster’s 15-page order.

“Until then our face covering policy and related requirements will remain in place, including the wearing of face coverings by students and staff in our schools and administrative buildings and on our school buses,” he said in a statement.

On May 6, the district reported 10 students and five staff were quarantining with COVID-19. Since August, nearly 650 staff and students have tested positive for the virus, according to its online dashboard. That doesn't mean they contracted the virus at school. DHEC has repeatedly said cases found in students and staff have been largely contracted in the community.

“The health and safety of our students and staff continue to be our priorities, as they have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not over,” Witherspoon said.

Richland Two

In September 2020, trustees for the 27,000-student district adopted a policy requiring in all common areas such as lobbies, hallways and cafeterias while also mandating them in classrooms. That’s not going to change, said Superintendent Baron Davis, who contracted the coronavirus last summer.

“At this time and until further notice, Richland Two will continue to require face coverings worn in accordance with (district policy), which is based on current guidance” from state and federal health agencies.

The district, which reports its COVID results weekly, said between May 7 and May 10, it’s identified three cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

Lexington-Richland Five

On May 4, Lexington-Richland 5 trustees voted 4-2 to rescind an August 2020 requirements for masks inside classrooms, turning the mandate to an option — but they revised their decision less than a week later based on a recommendation by Andrea White, the district’s attorney.

She told the board a S.C. Education Association lawyer representing 100 employees planned to sue the district for repealing its policy. That led the board to adopt a May 10 resolution “strongly encouraging” staff and students on district property — which was written to be nullified pending changes to state guidelines. The 17,500-student district has zero positive cases as of May 11, though 59 staff and students are in quarantine.

Lexington One

After a bruising three-hour public hearing on May 4 where more than 60 people demanded Superintendent Greg Little rescind districtwide mask protocols, he said no such local order existed. The 27,000-student district has been following state guidelines since the outbreak began.

That point was underscored in a letter Little sent to parents on May 12, and was shared with The Post and Courier.

“We understand that some of you may take the governor’s order as permission to send your child to school tomorrow with no face covering. As we wait for more precise guidance, we require that, if you plan to send your child to school tomorrow without a mask, you send a signed and dated parent note that states that your child will not wear a mask in class,” Little wrote.

“Lexington County School District One will still require all staff and visitors to wear masks on a school bus or campus. We still believe that one of the reasons we’ve had so few cases of in-school spread is because of our deliberate and careful approach centered around a variety of safety measures.”

As of May 11, the district has 26 positive student cases and one among staff.

Lexington Two

Since February 25, district staff and students have been required to don masks on school property and buses, but trustees carved out exemptions for in-class use at the discretion of Superintendent Nicolas Wade or his designee.

Spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said the 9,000-student district will continue to operate as it has been pending the completion of DHEC opt-out forms by parents.