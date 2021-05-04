Middletons move forward on North Main in Columbia; car dealerships head to Killian Road

COLUMBIA — The brewery and medical office building that the Middleton family wants to open on North Main Street cleared a city hurdle May 3 but not without some objections.

The Columbia Planning Commission approved the site plan for the area around 3452 N. Main despite concerns about traffic flow from nearby businesses.

The project's plan would close one side street and build parking around the perimeter on several sides. It also would include about 180 parking spaces that the new brewery and offices would share at different times of the day.

Other companies that use nearby spaces expressed concern that the street redesigns and closures included in the plan could make it even more difficult for truck traffic to move to nearby warehouses around the tight corners.

Among the concerned neighbors were tree trimmers Sox & Freeman and flooring company Real Floors.

The area already presents risks to big trucks that need to be addressed, Scott Middleton told the panel, including one area where trucks back onto the nearby railroad tracks as part of getting around corners.

The approval given by the commission requires the Middletons to work with city traffic experts and the S.C. Department of Transportation to make sure that the streets remain viable for big trucks, which the Middletons said they also need to be able to access their own businesses.

The site plan also was discussed at the commission's April meeting but a final vote was delayed to allow a traffic study to be completed, which found no major issues with the project.

The project is only the latest Main Street investment by the family, which has opened a series of businesses including The Grand bowling alley and Main Course bar in the 1600 block.

More dealerships to Killian

Stivers Hyundai and a new luxury dealership will come to the Killian area of the northeast after the company acquired a more than seven-acre site.

Stivers, currently located on the Fort Jackson side of the I-20 and Clemson Road interchange, will build a new dealership at Clemson and Farrow roads, according to a land sale announcement from NAI Columbia real estate.

In addition to a new Hyundai dealership, the site will include Stivers Genesis of Columbia. It's part of a new luxury car brand that has been spun off from Hyundai (much like Toyota and Lexus).

The Killian Road/Clemson Road corridor near I-77 has become a destination for numerous car dealerships, especially luxury brands including McDaniels Acura and Porsche, and Jim Hudson Lexus and Audi.

The 7.3 acre Stivers site sold for $2.3 million. Ben Kelly, Patrick Chambers and Jack Springs represented both the buyer and seller for NAI Columbia.

More stores at Columbiana

New retail space is coming to the edge of the Columbiana Centre mall complex.

The Columbia Planning Commission on May 3 approved a plan to build a new retail outbuilding across Columbiana Circle, the perimeter road for the mall in Harbison.

A closed Ruby Tuesday's location will be demolished to make way for the retail spot, which will have room for three tenants, either restaurants or shops according to the application.

Openings

A fifth location of Pet Supplies Plus will open May 7 at 2108 Clemson Road in Northeast Richland. ... A new restaurant focused on breakfast and brunch, The Toasty Hot Spot, has announced plans to open this summer at 1305 Lady St. in the Vista. ... Wiseman Chiropractic will be the third tenant in the Millwood Avenue retail project anchored by a new Starbucks and the now-open Basecamp Fitness. ... Dollar General has opened its latest store in the Midlands at 810 Killian Station Road in the Northeast.

