McMaster threatens SC hospitals with order if they do not speed COVID-19 vaccinations

SPARTANBURG — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster threatened to use his executive powers to force the state's major hospitals to give more COVID-19 vaccines after most have administered just two-thirds or less of their doses.

McMaster acknowledged Monday that the state's frantic effort to vaccinate against COVID-19 "is not going as fast as we would like" and said hospital vaccine "shelves ought to be empty." Major hospitals had 78,500 unused doses as of Monday.

“Right now we have doses that have not been given that are sitting on the shelf,” McMaster said. “That ends. That is over. We’re not doing that any more ... even if I have to order ending elective surgeries in some hospitals to free up staff to give those shots.”

S.C. hospitals lost revenue and laid off employees after volunteering to pause elective surgeries in the first weeks after the pandemic struck in the state in March. Many resumed within two months.

The governor, speaking to the media at Spartanburg Medical Center and Lexington Medical Center during a daylong tour of the hospitals' vaccination operations, expressed confidence that the necessary follow up booster doses would arrive in time.

This despite dire concerns by the medical community leading up to this week that while there is ample capability to administer shots rapidly, there is no sure sign there will be enough supply from the federal government to meet demand.

"Predictable supply continues to be the thing that limits the ability to go faster,” not staffing, Lexington Medical Center CEO Tod Augsburger said.

On Jan. 11, the Midlands hospital received 950 doses, compared to 3,000 doses the week before.

"The more we’re confident in our ability, then we can book more appointments," Augsburger said. "So we just have to make sure we keep getting the vaccine."

Lexington Medical Center gave out roughly 700 doses Monday and has 8,500 appointments booked over the next two weeks. The hospital has administered 60 percent of the doses it has received to date — less than the 65 percent statewide average for major hospitals and providers, according to the latest S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

Among other major providers, the Medical University of South Carolina has administered 58 percent of the state-highest 41,925 doses it has received.

Four hospitals have given half or less of their supply.

A pair of Myrtle Beach-area hospitals, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Grand Strand Medical Center, also are below the state average in administering vaccines at 37 percent and 50 percent, respectively. AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson has given half of its doses, while Columbia's Providence Health has administered 43 percent.

All doses sent to South Carolina so far are scheduled to be given, Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's interim public health director, told reporters Monday.

Hospitals, the chief providers of the vaccine, have asked for far greater doses at the same time DHEC expanded eligibility to those age 70 and older, and appointments are booked up well into the spring.

DHEC reported last week that the federal government's distribution would keep South Carolina's allotment at levels that are essentially static. The state had been receiving 63,000 to 64,000 doses per week.

Prisma Health, the largest provider in the state, had hoped to administer 50,000 does alone this week, Saria Saccocio, who is helping lead the system's vaccine task force, said on Friday.

Still, McMaster rested on hope that the current two vaccine companies — Pfizer and Moderna — are producing at a higher speed, and that by March, he said, other companies' products should start coming in.

The vaccines are only effective when a second, follow-up dose is administered a few weeks after the first.

McMaster said that "miscommunication" caused providers to hold some doses back thinking they might be needed for the follow-up amid shortages.

“We made it clear just recently to all concerned, hospitals in particular, that that shipment, that first dose, those are the first doses," he said. "You don’t hold those back.

"Those shelves ought to be empty," he said. "The day the next shipment arrives, the old shipment ought to be in somebody's arm."

Prisma on Monday opened two large-scale vaccination centers, one in Greenville at the old Kmart building and another in Columbia near Williams-Brice Stadium.

Spartanburg Regional has given out about 7,500 vaccines so far, equivalent to 93 percent of its total allocation. It is set to open its large-scale facility at the University of South Carolina-Upstate on Wednesday, chief medical officer Dr. Chris Lombardozzi told The Post and Courier after Monday's news briefing.

“If we can give out 5,000 to 10,000 vaccines a week, that would be fantastic," he said. "We’re ready. We’re just waiting. It’s a very fluid situation."

S.C. Hospital Association did not have a comment Monday on the governor's threat, a spokesman said.

In another show of frustration Monday, lawmakers announced they would convene a special committee tasked with reviewing DHEC's handling of vaccine distribution. The seven-member House committee will meet Thursday, according to House Speaker Jay Lucas.

"We know that South Carolina is not alone in experiencing widespread frustration with the administering of vaccines, but it is apparent that as a state we are moving at an unacceptable pace," said Rep. Weston Newton, R-Beaufort, who chairs the Legislative Oversight Committee.

Beyond vaccine supply increasing, McMaster held on to hope that warmer weather might abate a crisis of hospitals running out of space as COVID-19 cases reach record levels.

The state saw close to 3,000 new cases on Monday, according to DHEC, which is triple the daily cases reported at the height of the summertime surge.

The state saw a spike in the summer when people went indoors for air-conditioning, he said, then cases dropped in the fall and again surged to current levels as people gathered inside from the cold.

The governor said "we see the light at the end of the tunnel" and encouraged preventative measures such as wearing masks and social distancing throughout the vaccination process.

“Good weather helps us," he said. "The main thing that’s going to get us through the next few trying weeks is our measures we all know."