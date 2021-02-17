McMaster, SC higher education leaders call for more need-based student aid

COLUMBIA — Faced with a cumulative double-digit fall enrollment dip and staring down an even murkier future, South Carolina higher education leaders are backing a request by Gov. Henry McMaster for a multi-million dollar boost to need-based student aid.

"South Carolina’s success in the future will depend on the actions we take today. Our colleges, universities and technical colleges must be accessible and affordable for the sons and daughters of South Carolina. Right now, cost is the largest obstacle,” McMaster said Feb. 17 at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center, flanked by college presidents including USC's Bob Caslen, South Carolina State University’s James Clark and Midlands Technical College's Ronald Rhames.

In his January State of the State address, McMaster asked lawmakers to allocate $80 million from lottery funds — $60 million for every Pell Grant eligible student and $20 million for those attending private, independent and historically Black colleges and universities — in the upcoming budget, saying the cash infusion would help stabilize a system ransacked by the coronavirus and prepare a qualified workforce for businesses investing in the state.

“We must be sure that our young people are ready to accept these opportunities and to succeed. Competition among the states for jobs and investment is fierce,” McMaster said.

Caslen said expanding available student funding isn’t meant to enrich bigger name schools.

“This is not an issue where one university is going to benefit at the expense of another. This initiative is going to make the entire pie bigger,” he said.

Chief House budget writers, including committee chairman Murrell Smith, said they share McMaster's support for expanding need-based aid for students, but it's too early to say whether it will be by the $80 million the governor seeks. Budget talks start next month.

"The question is, how deep we can go," House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, chairman of the Ways and Means higher education subcommittee, said. "We recognize the integral connection between business, economic development and education and applaud the governor for his efforts."

During the fall semester, enrollment dropped by 13 percent across the state’s higher education system.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy financial and psychological toll on students and families,” said Rusty Monhollon, president and executive director of the state Commission on Higher Education. "Making good on the governor’s request would go far in helping to alleviate some of that toll.”

Less than half of South Carolinians hold post-secondary degrees or certifications, a rate below neighboring states, and the state’s total student debt load is nearly $24 billion, McMaster said.

Hana Shurafa, a Midlands Tech student studying computer engineering, said the $5,000 in state support she’s received over the past two years has given her peace of mind.

“If I hadn't received this grant, I would have taken a student loan and been in debt my whole life. I am grateful not to have fallen into that circumstance,” she said.

If legislators agree to McMaster’s request, it would nearly triple the amount of money available to offset costs of attending South Carolina colleges and universities, Monhollon said. Currently, the commission gets about $30 million in all for tuition assistance.