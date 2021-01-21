McMaster has issued 21 emergency orders since COVID began. Lawmakers want to change that.

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s governor has too much latitude when it comes to issuing emergency orders, say Republican state lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly.

They are seeking to put limits on that power, including monthly legislative reviews and barring successive orders from being issued for the same event.

By state law, governors are supposed to get legislative permission to extend states of emergency beyond the first 15-day order. Usually, most states of emergencies last a few days, like with hurricanes.

But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges. By tweaking wording each executive order, McMaster has issued 21 consecutive 15-day states of emergency since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.

McMaster's executive orders have forced businesses to temporarily close, implemented curfews on restaurant alcohol sales and set limits on mass gatherings.

The current order expires Friday and a new one, the 22nd since the outbreak started, will be issued, the governor's office said.

House Speaker Jay Lucas is lead sponsor of a provision allowing lawmakers to alter, cancel or amend a gubernatorial emergency order. The new law would replace the 15-day window with an option for the General Assembly to review emergency orders every 30 days.

“This pandemic is not going away. If you look at the current statute, it addresses what the needs have been in the past but this has kind of put a new issue up that we need to address,” state Rep. Jeff Johnson, R-Conway, said Thursday during the first House hearing on the measure that would mark the first substantive change to a governor’s emergency power ability since 1976.

The bill passed unanimously out of a House subcommittee on Thursday.

Proposals to streamline the executive order process are on a dual track, with similar GOP-led legislation pending in the Senate. McMaster told lawmakers during his State of the State address that he supports the efforts.

“It was likely never contemplated in the past that our state and the whole country would find itself in need of long-term state-of-emergency like this pandemic required,” McMaster said. “It was also likely never contemplated that a future General Assembly would be unable to meet and conduct business for such a long period of time.”

McMaster's office worked on the bill with lawmakers. Now, he is using a loophole from an April opinion by state Attorney General’s office that said governors are within their constitutional rights to issue emergency orders every 15 days, so long as they are tweaked “based upon new facts and circumstances and new threats perceived at that time.”

State Rep. Russell Fry, R-Surfside Beach, said amending the law is sensible.

“I think you've seen legislatures and governors wrestle with these issues and I think it restores a healthy balance of power between the (legislative) branch and the executive branch,” he said.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Chris Murphy, R-North Charleston, said the bill could come up for a full committee vote as soon as Jan. 26 where it could be sent to the House floor.