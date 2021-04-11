McMaster campaign fundraising rises as COVID eases. Governor still has no major foes.

COLUMBIA — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's campaign fundraising for his 2022 reelection bid is picking up as the COVID-19 outbreak eases.

McMaster raised $373,000 in the first three months of 2021, just behind his quarterly record for his reelection bid, according to state campaign disclosures filed over the weekend. He gathered $387,000 in the last three months of 2019.

In the past quarter, the governor raised more money than in the previous nine months combined, $330,000, when the pandemic took hold.

South Carolinians accounted for 83 percent of his contributions in 2021, while businesses accounted for 42 percent. Notably, the governor received $31,500 in total contributions from 18 electric cooperative and affiliates.

McMaster has a little more than $1 million in the bank with the primary a little more than a year away.

The Republican governor has no major formal challengers yet.

Greenville businessman John Warren, who took McMaster to a primary runoff in 2018, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey of Edgefield are believed to be among those eyeing Republican primary bids.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham of Charleston and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin are considered contenders to seek the Democratic nomination, joining activist Gary Votour, who has announced his bid. A Democrat has not been elected governor in South Carolina since 1998.

McMaster already has backing from the Republican Governors Association and former President Donald Trump.

The RGA contributed $3,500 to McMaster's campaign in March and the group's vice chair, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, will come to South Carolina in May for a fundraiser.

Trump, who got his first presidential endorsement by a statewide officeholder from McMaster in 2016, endorsed the governor in March.

If McMaster wins reelection and completes his second full term, he will become the longest-serving governor in state history.

Then-Lt. Gov. McMaster was promoted to governor in January 2017 when Nikki Haley resigned to become United Nations ambassador. He won a full four-year term in 2018.

With a second term, he could serve as the state's chief executive for 10 years. Governors in South Carolina cannot win more than two four-year terms under state law.

McMaster is already South Carolina's oldest-ever sitting governor at age 73.