Mayor Steve Benjamin, Columbia leaders set to let mask requirement expire this month

COLUMBIA — Columbia leaders appear ready let expire the mask requirement that has been in place for 10 months in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of new infections and percent of positive tests has continue to decline as more people have been vaccinated, and city efforts should shift to encouraging more of the population to get its shots, Mayor Steve Benjamin said. The city requires masks be worn in businesses and public buildings and in public outdoor spaces when people can't maintain safe distances.

The rule will expire May 16 unless the city renews it. Benjamin told city manager Teresa Wilson on May 4 that he wouldn't expect City Council to even vote on whether to extend the rule before it expires.

The moving seven-day average of percent of positive coronavirus tests in Richland County was 3.9% as of May 2, according to state health officials.

"I would recommend a shift in our strategy from a mandatory mask policy to a very aggressive deep dive in ensuring the vaccine gets to everyone possible," Benjamin said.

Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, a candidate to succeed Benjamin as mayor, questioned whether there would be confusion with jurisdictions, with Richland County's rule not expiring until June 5. Benjamin said he had talked to county officials about a possible joint strategy but that the timelines aren't going to match up.

"I think that until we have more people vaccinated, I'm just concerned," Devine said. "I just think at least if we can be in line with the county, our area, it would be helpful."

This is a developing story and will be updated.