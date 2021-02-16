Mayor Benjamin calls for wok toward 'just and equitable city' in final Columbia address

COLUMBIA — The state of the city of Columbia in 2021 is that Steve Benjamin peeled a mask from his face before delivering an annual address to a largely empty room.

The third-term mayor couldn't study his family's faces for a reaction to how he was performing or note whether a joke had landed at the expense of a city employee. Instead, he spoke to a virtual audience about the underlying societal issues he felt a worldwide pandemic had laid bare and the ability of the city to chart a new path in the coming decade.

"We must continue to improve to be a just and equitable city," Benjamin said.

In his final State of the City address before he steps aside at the end of the year, the 51-year-old attorney and businessman rehashed the challenges the city faced during a year in 2020 in which residents faced COVID-19, unrest amid protests for racial justice and a crippling economic downturn.

Behind a clear lectern Benjamin noted the revitalization of Main Street, the BullStreet redevelopment, budget surpluses and lower taxes among the highlights of a tenure that began in 2010. He mentioned protests in 2015 over the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds and the catastrophic flooding later that year as challenges overcome.

The annual speech has traditionally been a platform for Benjamin to unfurl grand plans.

But with 10 months left in his term, he acknowledged the gloom of the past year and cautioned residents of another strain of coronavirus that will present challenges this year. He said new leaders will have to work together to solve issues of healthcare access, affordable housing and helping people earn a living wage.

He noted his involvement in a pilot program beginning soon that will pay 100 fathers in the Columbia area a monthly stipend for two years as a promising start.

Benjamin's potential successors are lining up months away from the November election: former aide Sam Johnson and friend and Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine are seeking his office. Fellow council member Daniel Rickenmann has also said he will run.

Benjamin hasn't indicated support for any of the potential candidates yet, saying he will listen to their platforms. He said he will continue to work after leaving office to encourage civic participation and healthy political dialogue.

The majority of the City Council will be new by 2022 and Benjamin hinted at their clean slate in his speech by saying "the future is subjective." The next decade after the pandemic could be prosperous with the right leadership, Benjamin said.

"Columbia is up to the task," he said. "I know who we are."