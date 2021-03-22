Many Midlands teachers have already been vaccinated. And more are about to join them.

COLUMBIA — Thousands of South Carolina capital region teachers are expected to be getting coronavirus shots over the next few weeks, as districts are setting up vaccination events and giving staff off days to ensure they can be protected from the virus.

They’ll be joining the nearly 1.5 million people statewide who have already been fully or partially inoculated against the disease as a deeper vaccination eligibility pool and federal health guidance have led more and more districts to resume full-time classroom operations.

State Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown said his agency doesn’t have data on how many teachers so far have gotten shots.

Here’s a look at what local districts have done or are planning for their staff.

Richland One

Officials in South Carolina’s 10th-largest school district partnered with Prisma Health to offer its more than 4,500 employees a chance to be vaccinated March 12 at Baptist Hospital or the University of South Carolina’s Gamecock Park on March 13.

Schools and administrative buildings were closed on March 12 to allow employees time for a vaccination.

District spokeswoman Karen York said it was unknown how many Richland One employees took advantage of the opportunity.

Since the start of the academic year, 1,019 Richland One staff members have been quarantined, and there are currently nine with active COVID-19 cases, district data shows.

Richland Two

Because getting a coronavirus vaccine is not required, districts have no way to track for certain who has received a shot.

But Richland Two spokeswoman Libby Roof told The Post and Courier that around 1,100 of the district’s 3,600 employees in the state's fifth-largest district have or are receiving vaccines through healthcare providers.

Another 1,800 are signed up for Richland Two-sponsored vaccine clinics, which are scheduled for March 25 and 26 and April 15 and 16 at Westwood High School in Blythewood.

Lexington-Richland 5

On March 8, district officials announced a partnership with Lexington Medical Center that will allow staff members to get inoculated on March 26 and April 16 at Dutch Fork High School.

Officials plan to use pre-recorded materials and posted assignments to make those days virtual for students.

The shift will mark the first time Lexington-Richland 5 has used its new status as an e-learning district, granted last summer by the state Education Oversight Committee as part of an ongoing pilot program created pre-pandemic to ensure learning continues when schools are closed.

Lexington One

The Palmetto State’s sixth-largest district is administering shots not only to members of its own staff, but also workers in the smaller Lexington County Three and Four districts, Amy Wood, Lexington One’s nursing and health services director, told trustees on March 16.

Officials planned to inoculate 3,500 staffers across the three districts over two days earlier this month, but instead uploaded their data into the state’s vaccine management system once Gov. Henry McMaster announced that Phase 1B of eligibility would open March 8, giving access to nearly 2.5 million South Carolinians.

McLeod Health, a regional hospital system based in Florence, received a special exemption to begin Phase 1B injections on March 5 due to vaccine availability. It partnered with Darlington Raceway, and Wood said the information of Lexington County school employees who signed up for a local event were able to get a shot there instead.

Wood said an additional 650 employees got shots March 12 at White Knoll High School, part of a district-hosted vaccination event. Another will be held on April 2 for those staffers to get their second dose.

As of March 16, Lexington One had 10 active coronavirus cases among its staff.

Lexington Two

A day-long vaccination event on March 22 at the district’s community education center has already led to 240 people signing up, spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said.

Superintendent Nicolas Wade is set to update the district’s board of trustees on COVID-19 vaccination plans during a March 23 meeting.