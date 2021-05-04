Man charged in vandalism of suspended Fort Jackson soldier's home

COLUMBIA — A man arrested by Columbia police on May 4 has been charged with vandalizing the home of a White Fort Jackson sergeant caught on camera berating and shoving a Black man in his Richland County neighborhood last month.

Taijier Isaiah Ellis, 23, faces one count each of malicious injury to real property and breach of peace for his role in the April 14 incident, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Ellis was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on the early morning of May 4 and was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.

Cell phone video taken on the afternoon of April 14 shows a man wielding an aluminum baseball bat smashing lights at the front of Sgt. Jonathan Pentland’s home. He then tosses the bat down a storm drain.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the video helped officials get a warrant for Ellis’s arrest. He was taken into custody just after midnight in the 500 block of Gervais Street in Columbia where he was attempting to enter a closed business, police said in a statement.

More than 50 people clogged a street in front Pentland’s home in The Summit complex on April 14, days after he was captured on camera screaming at and ultimately shoving a smaller Black man walking on a sidewalk in front of his house.

The altercation grabbed national attention and Pentland, 42, was later charged with third-degree assault and battery. He was also suspended from duties at Fort Jackson while his case unfolds.