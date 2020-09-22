'Malfunction Junction' interchange makeover gets final go-ahead to start in 2021

The $1.6 billion makeover of Malfunction Junction, the confluence of three Columbia-area interstates known statewide for commuter traffic snarls, can begin after the state won final regulatory approvals this week.

Construction work is set to start in 2021 now that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has signed off on the project that's the state's most-expensive ever.

It took the S.C. Department of Transportation just nine months to secure a permit clearing the way for a 15-year construction window, agency chief Christy Hall said, though officials hope to have the project done by 2029.

Problems along the stretch of three major highways — Interstates 20, 26 and 126 — has been blamed for stifling growth in the Midlands because of its outdated design that carries more than 144,000 vehicles a day.

Without the repairs, a commuter through the corridor spends nearly three work weeks — 112 hours — stuck in traffic on average, according to state transportation estimates.

"I would argue it doesn't just transform the (Midlands) region, it's going to be transformative for the entire state," said Carl Blackstone, CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. I-20 and 26 are essential for getting port traffic from the Lowcountry and vice versa."

Carolina Crossroads, as its been named by the state transportation agency, calls for a redesign of an intersection where the three interstates meet northwest of Columbia, adding lanes and building out other junctions.

The project is to be completed in five phases, with the first improving a pair of intersections adjacent to its center, a new interchange where the highways meet. Ultimately, the corridor will boast seven new interchanges and shed cloverleaf loops with on and off ramps.

Blackstone said potential investors and existing businesses could be more willing to broaden their Palmetto State footprints with a much safer and efficient interstate highway system in place.

"Time is money, so when their guys are sitting in traffic for two hours, it's costing those companies," he said. "This will help tremendously in attracting companies. Quite frankly, it impedes progress right now."

Additional lanes are being added in either direction on Interstate 26, along with 12-foot inside shoulders for emergency vehicles and longer, separated exits.

A “safer, more mobile Columbia,” is how the S.C. DOT described it.

Officials in Midlands were quick to praise the final slice of red tape that should get shovels into the ground by next fall.

“If we’re going to grow as a county and continue to evolve, it’s going to be essential for this project to get done,” Richland County Council chairman Paul Livingston said.