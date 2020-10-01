Lidl takes another step toward 'social' Piggly Wiggly, downtown convenience store rebuffed

COLUMBIA — The move to bring a Lidl discount grocery to downtown Columbia in lieu of the current Piggly Wiggly cleared another hurdle Thursday evening.

Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved plans to put a liquor section as part of the Lidl store that has been proposed at 3818 Devine St., currently a Piggly Wiggly grocery.

Many neighbors who oppose the store known as the "Social Pig" being replaced by the discount grocer wrote to the board in opposition to the liquor permit. They cited the site's proximity to neighboring homes and to St. Joseph Catholic Church and its school and playground.

Representing Lidl, Denise Hoffman of Cline Design of Charlotte said the liquor store would be small, only about 500 square feet, and contained within the current footprint of the grocery site.

The liquor shop, which would have a separate entrance into the building as state law requires, would be only for boutique products that Lidl offers and would not be large enough to draw additional traffic, Hoffman said.

Lidl already received approval to put its signs at the location, while the owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery has said he has no plans to to leave before the end of his lease. When the lease for the 40-year-old store expires has not been disclosed.

But the steps Lidl is taking suggest a shakeup could happen soon. Stores usually only address issues before government boards when construction plans are imminent, retail and real estate experts have said.

Also Thursday, Murphy Express was rebuffed in its effort to get a second hearing before the board for its proposal to put a 10-pump gas station and convenience store on Elmwood Avenue off Bull Street.

Murphy sought to demolish six small buildings near Marion, Elmwood and Bull Streets to build a 10-pump gas station and store. Among the buildings that would have faced demolition was the one housing longtime lunch spot No Name Deli.

At its September meeting, the board deadlocked on two measures either to approve or deny the bid, voting 3-3 with one member absent.

Drew English, the attorney representing Murphy Express, argued Thursday that the board essentially took no clear action because no measure passed.

A motion to grant a rehearing failed on a 4-3 vote, however.

Taking the matter to court is a possible next step for Murphy Express.