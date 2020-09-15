Lidl gets OK for signs at Columbia Piggly Wiggly site, now will work on liquor license

COLUMBIA — A city panel has given a company representing Lidl approval for new signs on the Piggly Wiggly grocery on Devine Street, another hurdle cleared for the project.

The Columbia Planning Commission voted unanimously on Monday to support the change despite some public objections to the idea of Lidl taking the spot.

The panel was hearing only the limited question of replacing Piggly Wiggly signs with those from Lidl.

The next hurdle for the Lidl proposal: a liquor license request to be heard on Oct. 1 by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The planning commission action included no timelines for an opening, and Lidl spokesperson Chandler Ebeier said Monday it is too early for the company to comment on the project.

Andrew Franklin, chief operating officer of Virginia-based Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns the shopping center, said Friday that Lidl is in a “study period” on the property.

The owner of the Piggly Wiggly grocery, however, said that he has a lease that continues for some time and he intends to stay right where he is.

A couple of nearby residents used the planning commission's meeting to air their opposition via email.

University of South Carolina English professor emeritus Alexandra Rowe objected to the loss of what's known as the "Social Pig," one that many shoppers walk to from nearby neighborhoods, she wrote in an email read at the meeting.

Rowe said it would be unfortunate to loose a local grocer in favor of a chain owned by an overseas company. Lidl is headquartered in Germany.

"There is no need for a discount grocer is this neighborhood," Rowe wrote.

Another USC professor who lives nearby, William Rivers, said that those behind the proposed change had failed to reach out to neighbors, as the commission strongly encourages.

"I think we should have been notified," Rivers wrote.

The switch to a Lidl also would draw additional traffic and crowding at the already-busy intersection of Devine and Kilbourne, Rivers said.

Recovery slows, but home sales expected to stay strong

The Midlands real estate market is likely to see continued strong demand despite the economic damage of the pandemic, USC economic Joey Von Nessen said.

Von Nessen spoke Thursday to a online event hosted by the Columbia and Lexington chambers of commerce, the Central Carolina Realtors Association and the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina.

The pace of the economic recovery has slowed, at least as measured by the recovery of lost jobs, Von Nessen said.

The summer spike in COVID-19 cases and the ebbing of federal loan programs helped to take some of the fuel out of the South Carolina recovery, he said.

There is a risk that the Midlands could lag behind the rest of the state in recovering employment, because it is so focused on government jobs, he said. Governments will be feeling the effects of the economic slowdown as they set their next budgets, and that could mean that job cuts, or at least a lag in hiring, could linger, Von Nessen said.

That reliance on government for jobs meant that the Midlands did not suffer quite as much as the rest of the state during the downturn's first wave of layoffs.

For home sales, Von Nessen believes that the news is not as bad as it could be. Many of those who are in the prime income brackets for buying a home are faring OK during this slowdown, he said.

Nationally, buyers are back in the market in force after a brief lull at the start of the coronavirus, and prices keep climbing, according to Jessica Luntz of the National Association of Realtors, who also spoke to the videoconference.

Inventory of homes for sale nationwide is generally low, with shoppers who have decided to buy acting quickly, Luntz said. Millennials now make up the largest cadre of home shoppers, Luntz said.

Builders moving forward

Reflecting that high demand, three residential home developments received approval by the planning commission Monday.

A development of 399 houses by Ryan Homes was approved for Lower Richland, off Benson Road near Garners Ferry Road. The project will cover about 125 acres.

A 120-home second phase for the Canary Woods development near Leesburg Road by Great Southern Homes also was approved.

A 62-home third phase for the Cottages at Burnside Farms by McGuinn Homes was approved near Clif Kinder Road in the same area.

