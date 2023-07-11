Lexington's Alodia's restaurant being investigated by SC labor department

LEXINGTON — Less than two weeks after employees walked off the job at Alodia's Cucina Italiana in Lexington, saying they had not been paid, the restaurant is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
In a July 10 letter from the state's labor department, provided to The Post and Courier by a former Alodia's staff member, the state agency said it is launching an investigation based on a complaint submitted from a former restaurant employee. The department is looking into allegations that Alodia's failed to pay workers by an agreed upon date, a spokesperson for the labor department confirmed July 11.
With the staff having leaving June 28 while owner Adam Huneau was reportedly away on vacation, the restaurant's Lexington location temporarily closed, while indicating initial plans to reopen on July 5. That didn't happen.
The restaurant is now set to reopen July 12, according an announcement on its Facebook page. "Due to some contractual rules with our lease in Lexington, we need to reopen there as soon as possible ... unfortunately that means our Irmo location will close temporarily," the July 10 Facebook post read.
A late-June viral Facebook post from former waitress Zoe Spires, which she said she deleted after Huneau received threats, claimed that waitstaff saw their checks bounce multiple times, including in the two weeks leading up to staff closing the restaurant.
Staff members, including former manager Lauren Brunson, said they've still dealt with checks bouncing, but they've since been paid in cash and made to sign a document stating, "I, employee name, have been compensated in cash for pending checks that have either been returned, put on hold, or remain uncredited."
Spires said Huneau did not explain his reasoning for making staff sign the paperwork, which she felt uncomfortable doing. "But I just wanted it to be done and over with," she said, so she signed.
Huneau did not respond to questions from the Post and Courier on July 11 about why he made staff sign the paperwork and the pending state investigation.
Even if employees have received the full amount of payment they were owed, the labor department won't immediately close the investigation, agency spokesperson Lesia Kudelka said.
"If the Wages Office determines there are violations, the business may still be cited and fined," Kudelka said in an email to The Post and Courier.
State law requires employers to pay "all wages due in lawful United States money or by negotiable warrant or check bearing even date with the payday."
Huneau previously declined to comment July 7 on specific questions from the The Post and Courier about what's happened with his restaurant since the closure, instead referring a reporter to an article from The Lexington County Chronicle, for which he was interviewed.
In a now-deleted post to the Alodia's Facebook page, shared with The Post and Courier by a former staff member of Alodia's, Huneau stated: "It's funny how God works. I'm not exactly sure what his plan is yet, but I know his hand is moving. I had a chance to speak to Zoe Spires and I have forgiven Zoe and I asked her forgiveness. I believe in my heart that this isn't what she wanted. There is enough hate and ugliness in this world. I will not be participating in any of it."
Spires removed her original Facebook post after she said someone commented with Huneau's home address.
"The last thing I want is to put someone's family in danger... I just hope that something like this never happens again to where employees aren't being paid," Spires told The Post and Courier on July 11.
She and Huneau agreed that if she removed the post he would make sure his employees get paid and that he'd "do the right thing from here on out," Spires said.
The restaurant had been operating with an expired business license since April 30, Laurin Barnes, the communications manager for the Town of Lexington, told The Post and Courier in a previous interview. However, Alodia's "renewed their business license and paid applicable penalties" on July 7, Barnes confirmed.