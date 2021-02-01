Lexington Two believes new performing arts center will reshape the district

COLUMBIA — Before the coronavirus turned the education world upside down, students’ theatrical productions at Cyril Busbee Creative Academy in Cayce were so popular they drew standing room-only crowds.

An arts magnet school in Lexington Two, the 430 sixth- through eighth-grade students enjoy a curriculum that includes guitar classes and lessons from artists in residence.

But like a half-dozen other schools in the 8,700-student district, Cyril Busbee has a space problem.

“We have a stage in our cafeteria, but there’s not a lot of room there. The past couple of years, our performances have been maxed out,” Principal Stephanie Hucks said.

It’s only a matter of time before that limitation gives way to a 2,000-seat auditorium that will allow students to perform in front of larger crowds, while also witnessing professional dance troupes, ballet productions and other slices of culture.

Last week, trustees approved design plans on a $57 million brick, steel and glass performing arts center on 28 acres along Saxe Gotha Road, the capstone project of a quarter-billion-dollar capital construction plan approved by voters in 2014.

“The performing arts center signals the importance we place upon student exposure and involvement in the fine arts,” Superintendent Nicolas Wade said.

Over the past seven years, Lexington Two has added three schools and upgraded several others, but the center was always seen as the big prize of the 2014 ballot initiative.

Two of the district’s middle schools have no stage at all, and right now there’s no place for its 1,257 employees to assemble for trainings, planning meetings and other events.

“Limited seating capacities also mean it is challenging to host a couple of district schools at a time for a joint performance, or multiple schools from other districts for competitions (dramafests, music competitions, etc.) or even meetings of statewide student organizations,” district spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said.

In a district with 14 schools that straddles Interstate 26, such constraints are holding students back from valuable learning opportunities in fine arts.

Hucks said the center, which has yet to be named, will provide opportunities for students to learn about lighting, fashion, stage design and other disciplines.

Officials will also use 30,000 square feet of the site as the district’s new headquarters, relocating roughly 5 miles away from its current building in West Columbia.

In addition to staging indoor graduations, the center can attract traveling performances from dance troupes, orchestras and other cultural assets — exposing students to arts in a way some may never before have experienced.

“It places an equal emphasis on the arts in comparison to other programs,” said Don Icenhower, the district's chief operations officer.

Thanks to a 2017 bond sale, givebacks from previous construction projects that finished under budget and other savings, the district has about $60 million available to pay for construction, though the final price tag likely will be higher when factoring in costs for lighting, furniture and other costs.

In addition to benefiting Lexington Two students, the center, located in a rapidly growing part of Cayce, brings economic development opportunities, as well. Its dual role as the district’s new headquarters means ample meeting space could lure national or statewide conferences, filling nearby hotel rooms and restaurants once coronavirus travel and social gathering restrictions are lifted.

Meanwhile, for students like those at Hucks’ school, the promise of a state-of-the-art production venue has them excited for the future.

“We have really promoted the arts, and so that’s been really appealing to some of the students who come to our school for that,” she said.