Lexington-Richland district celebrates superintendent, teacher of the year wins

COLUMBIA — When students enter Chapin High School English teacher Amy Carter’s classroom, their link to the ever-present, connected world around them is severed.

The 44-year-old Lexington-Richland 5 educator takes their phones and locks them in a drawer.

“They say they hate it, but that time to sit and look each other in the eye and to talk about hard things is a really sacred time. It’s really hard to look people in the face and be horrible. It’s easy to do that on Facebook,” Carter said.

Carter’s efforts to peel back the veneer of teenage life and extract the intellectualism from the young adults within is part of the reason she was named South Carolina’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, chosen from a pool of 55,000 public school educators statewide.

Carter's win marks back-to-back teacher of the year honors for the district. Sarah Gams, an English teacher at Spring Hill High School, won in 2021.

The district’s leader, Christina Melton, won Superintendent of the Year honors — ending one of the most tumultuous years in the history of Lexington-Richland Five on a high note.

Talking about hard things in a school year that played out against a global pandemic and racial upheaval across America was a far easier topic than it should have been, she said, but also necessary.

“I would really like to give these kids more credit than some of the adults out there modeling the wrong thing for them. I don’t want my political leanings to shape them, but I do want to model civil discourse, and I want to model what it means to come to the table,” she said.

Being South Carolina’s teacher of the year is a de facto ambassadorship. Winners travel the state as peer mentors, attend speaking engagements and work alongside aspiring educators.

“The one thing that I plan to talk about is the extension of this conversation about social and emotional learning that a light has been shined on because it’s so important,” Carter said.

In March, Carter was surprised in her classroom by Melton and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, who presented her with a $10,000 check in front of students for being named a finalist.

She received an additional $25,000 and a new BMW for the year after winning the state title earlier this month.

“Along with that sense of celebration comes a really humbling sense of duty that I really need to represent those around me well, and make sure that people are seen and heard this year,” Carter said.

Carter said she was touched to win the award coming off a year when nothing about her profession was normal.

“You always kind of reinvent what you do to do it better next year, and this is one where even the veterans among us felt like the new teachers. We were all kind of learning everything together,” she said. “It has been incredibly exhausting to kind of reinvent the wheel in some ways but in some ways, it’s a lovely reminder of the familiar.”

Melton was not available for an interview but said in a statement to The Post and Courier that she was humbled and grateful to lead the 17,000-student district.

“It’s an incredible honor, and I am humbled every day by the responsibility of leading my school district,” Melton said. “This has been a challenging year for all superintendents, but I do believe we have all done our best to put our students, staff and families first in the decisions we have made. My continued mission will be to make a positive impact in the lives of children and teachers in our community ...”