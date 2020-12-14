Lexington-Richland 5 winter break return school plan unveiled, including online-only days

COLUMBIA — Lexington-Richland School District 5 middle and high school students will be back in their classrooms four days a week by early January, a month after district leaders reduced the number of in-person days to two with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Still, all students in the state’s 12th-largest district will learn entirely online Jan. 4 through Jan. 6 to help ease reopening, Superintendent Christina Melton proposed Monday.

Then seventh to 12th grade students will attend in-person classes for four days a week, like elementary schoolers. The district plans to begin to a full week’s worth of in-person classes by Feb. 1.

“It definitely will be affected by the data we collect,” Melton said during a Monday meeting at Spring Hill High School — the ninth time trustees have talked about pandemic learning plans across the 17,500-student district since the summer.

The board voted 5-2 Monday to send classes online districtwide for the first three days after winter break.

“Hopefully, all the data’s good but if it’s not, maybe consider an alternative if you think it works,” trustee Ed White said, suggesting district leaders adopt a “10 percent” threshold that could shutter a classroom or school depending on the proportion of quarantines, which the board also approved Monday.

Lex-Rich 5’s decision came on the same day as Richland County's largest school districts said their more than 50,000 students would to online-only learning at least through the middle of January after the number of quarantined staff members shot up following Thanksgiving recess.

"This is not an easy situation. Parents and students are struggling on both ends," trustee Rebecca Hines said. "I recognize the challenges that this presents."

In Lex-Rich 5 district, quarantines jumped from 273 the week of Nov. 12 to 532 just before Thanksgiving, officials said. COVID cases have been reported at 22 of the district’s 23 schools.

As of Monday, the district has seen 1,034 students and staff quarantines since the start of the academic calendar, which opened Sept. 8 with an option for two days of in-person learning to a community split between demands of full-time classroom teaching and remaining fully virtual to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Many of those feelings were again on display during Monday night’s meeting.

“The goalposts keep moving. That’s how a lot of us feel,” said Hugh Ryan, a district parent. “If the data of says 'Go virtual,' I’m 100 percent for it. But there are so many agendas floating around.”

District officials also got good financial news hours before trustees met, after the state Department of Education announced the release of $84.3 million worth of aid to support reopening plans.

The money can be used to hire or contract school nurse services for those without a dedicated full-time one; purchase technology and connectivity equipment to support online learning; buy personal protective gear and help with tutoring and other academic interventions.

Lexington-Richland 5 is set to receive $1.6 million, state education officials said.