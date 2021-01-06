Lexington-Richland 5 redistricting plan talks resume

COLUMBIA — With the opening of Lexington-Richland District 5’s newest elementary school just months away, district trustees are on the clock in determining where its pupils will come from.

Board members in the 17,400-student district are considering a host of redistricting plans that could change the complexion of classrooms for years to come as Chapin’s Piney Woods Elementary is slated to open in August.

“That is truly a priority,” board chairwoman Jan Hammond said during a Wednesday workshop where newly installed trustees got their first chance to weigh in on redistricting proposals. They have final say over how the lines will be drawn and plan to vote at an upcoming board meeting, likely some time in February.

“We do need Piney Woods prepared for staffing. Our human resources team starts working with principals in January and February,” Superintendent Christina Melton said during a December public input session.

Plans by Connecticut-based consulting firm Milone & Macbroom would accomplish several things: Two of the four plans would balance enrollment across all grade levels, but would redistrict between 15 and 27 percent of students through a phase-in approach.

That includes migrations of 10 percent or more for elementary school pupils, although administrators say all sibling groups will travel through schools together.

And each would shuffle students to and from schools to keep capacity below 100 percent through the 2029-30 academic years. Three schools were projected to be above full capacity this school year, prior to COVID-19 related changes.

District officials capped enrollments at a pair of its elementary schools because of ballooning populations, starting with Lake Murray Elementary School in January 2018 and then at Chapin Elementary a year later.

Trustees can decide whether to rezone the district in its entirety, or focus on a pocket around the Chapin area to ensure Piney Woods can open on time as a short term solution.

"We need that immediately, but it doesn't mean we've taken off the table the big picture, because I know redistricting always brings tension to parents," Hammond said. "It's very important to get this school moving."

Chapin is at the center of a Lexington County population boom, necessitating a look at enrollment figures to prevent overcrowded class sizes. It’s also why Piney Woods, the district’s 13th school, was necessary to construct, officials said. It has a capacity of 700, but the optimal attendance level would be 630 students.

“If you didn't build Piney Woods Elementary, you would have severe enrollment pressures" at Chapin Elementary and Lake Murray Elementary, sometimes exceeding 100 percent capacity, Milone & Macbroom planner Michael Zuba said.

Over the course of two public hearings late last year and a community survey completed by more than 7,600 people, parents said maintaining geographic distribution of students and balancing enrollment were among their top concerns.

According to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, Lexington County had a population of about 169,000 in 1990. That jumped to 263,000 by 2010. Now, the bureau estimates about 295,000 people live in the county.