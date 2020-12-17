Lexington One teacher advocate won't let COVID diagnosis slow calls to make schools safer

COLUMBIA — As Lauren Pellington spoke to the Lexington County One school board Tuesday night about teacher fears over the spread of coronavirus, her phone buzzed.

The 34-year-old special education teacher paused and looked down to see a message that one of her children had tested positive for COVID-19. She paused briefly and finished her plea to trustees.

“We’re not just trying to completely close down the school district. We want to be with our kids. I, for one, need to be with my kids," Pellington said from the podium after getting news about her own child. "We can’t do it if we’re out sick."

Her son’s diagnosis and Pellington’s exposure to him means she’ll spend the next 24 days in quarantine, but that doesn’t mean her work will stop.

Pellington is president of the newly formed Greater Lexington Education Association, an outgrowth of the state organization that includes members from all four of the county’s public school districts that gives its teachers representation that’s been absent for years. With more than 80 active members, the GLEA has a deep well to tap: More than 2,900 teachers are employed across the four districts, according to state Department of Education figures.

"She's been an amazing leader. One of the things we're trying to do is build our locals back up. Like, we've gotten relaxed. We had disengaged membership and now there's big wave. Teachers are ready to advocate," S.C. Education Association president Sherry East said. "She's been on a mission, pre-COVID."

A New Jersey native, Pellington arrived at Lexington one in 2017 and quickly took the mantle as an outspoken proponent for teacher safety and equity, speaking up for many who fear retribution from their districts or simply are not comfortable under the spotlight.

Chief among their concerns: What are districts doing to keep students and staff protected from the onslaught of COVID-19 cases?

Pellington, a passionate Clemson fan who also loves the beach and works with the Special Olympics, unfurled a large chart on Tuesday, showing spikes in cases over the past several months, the visual aid large enough for trustees to see from their socially distanced vantage point.

The Midway Elementary School teacher has already met with Lexington One Superintendent Greg Little to provide an overview of the association, which has begun compiling data, teacher comments and other information being given to Lexington County education officials — inside data they hope will be considered as policies are crafted. Priorities for the group — whether it's bringing in more personal protective equipment or pressing for calendar changes based on COVID-19 transmission rates — will change as conditions do.

Pellington also plans to travel around the county and speaking with other school boards to articulate concerns of rank-and-file teachers.

With their own advisory council and regular meetings, Pellington said the Greater Lexington Education Association views itself as a platform for teachers to speak openly, while channeling their feedback directly to districts.

Emerging as a champion for the needs of teachers in the grip of a pandemic has given Pellington’s efforts a sense of urgency that surprised even her.

“It becomes much more personal, that is for sure, because we all have been affected by someone, somewhere, and I’m not even stepping foot into the Blakley situation,” she said. “It’s about safety. Our mental health, our emotional health.”

The cause took on even greater meaning following the Dec. 5 death of 50-year-old Staci Blakely, a popular third grade teacher at Carolina Springs Elementary School in Lexington One. The 21-year teacher died of complications from COVID-19.

Within Lexington One, there are 114 active coronavirus cases among students and staff, and more than 1,000 people have been required to stay home due to possible exposure to the respiratory illness that’s sickened more than 238,000 residents.

All 27,500 students in the district not enrolled in a yearlong online learning plan will be back inside classrooms four days a week on Jan. 19, when the second semester begins.

But it’s not just larger parts of the state where teachers are expressing themselves — some for the first time, said East. She recently fielded calls from educators in Marion County and from other rural pockets where media attention is scant but health concerns amplified.

“The little districts, everybody’s in this together. Everybody’s on the COVID bus. It was Lauren’s (child) last night, but everybody knows somebody, and how it impacts them,” East said. “Those little districts that haven’t been organized before, they need a voice.”

Groups like Pellington's have faced criticism by some for pushing narratives or influence-peddling to force outcomes. Such was the case on Monday, when Hugh Ryan, a Lexington-District 5 parent, chastised a group of teachers who earlier in the month coordinated absences to shut down three high schools for a day, a message to trustees that they weren’t comfortable with current working conditions.

But the purpose isn’t to subvert the authority of superintendents or school boards, Pellington said, but ensure that district officials are taking into mind conditions on the ground and inside classrooms when it comes to decision making.

“We don’t want to be confrontational. We want to do things with the districts and not against the districts,” she said. “Ideally, I don’t want to lose the respect of the superintendent or the board, but I want to be heard as a teacher, and as a teacher advocate.”

East said school districts and their respective governing boards should expect a more emboldened base of teachers willing to stand up and press for classroom safety standards.

“It’s easy to get angry and throw it all at the legislature, but really, your school board has power in your day-to-day life,” she said. “We ignore them, and we don’t go to school board meetings, and we don’t watch they’re doing.”

As for Pellington, she was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The results came back positive.