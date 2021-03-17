Lexington One set to open third school in 18 months to meet student growth

COLUMBIA — A third Lexington County District One school is expected to open within months — the latest sign of how growth continues to shape one of South Carolina’s most populous areas.

Lexington County One trustees chose a name on March 16 for its new middle school to be built along Old Cherokee Road as part a $365 million bond referendum that will bring three new schools and major upgrades to 14 others through 2023.

The new $52 million facility will be called Lakeside Middle School and is likely to open by Fall 2022. It will join Pelion Middle School, which welcomed students in January, and Centerville Elementary, which went online last August.

Lakeside, with a capacity for 1,500 students, becomes a feeder for River Bluff High and replaces the 950-student Lexington Middle School on North Lake Drive, which sent students to Lexington High School.

“There’s something about the Lexington High brand, and that’s known statewide, so we’re not trying to take anything away from that, but we think a rebrand is necessary,” Lexington Middle School Principal Casey Calhoun told trustees on March 16. Calhoun will become Lakeside’s administrator.

Lexington County, which is the state's sixth largest and among the fastest growing, keeps adding schools and buildings.

Lexington-Richland 5 district has recently drawn attendance zones for its $28 million Piney Woods Elementary in Chapin, set to open this August, and Lexington Two district is constructing a multi-million dollar performing arts center for students.

With more than 27,000 students, Lexington One is South Carolina’s sixth largest school district, and accounting for future enrollment jumps is a top priority of officials. The district spent $1.6 million in 2019 to buy 34 acres for Lakeside.

One thing all 2,036 Lexington One classrooms will have in common as a result of the referendum are “future ready” features such as additional electrical outlets, enhanced wireless infrastructure, mobile teacher workstations and teleconferencing equipment to host guest speakers.

Officials want the community to come up with a mascot for Lakeside, leaving behind the Wildcats logo and color scheme of Lexington Middle School, though its trophies and other memorabilia will be displayed at the new site.

“There is nostalgia and heritage and history is very important, but I really feel this strong passion that the current students and the current families and the up and coming students have expressed about having this identity that belongs to them,” board chairwoman Anne Marie Green said March 16. “It's been very persuasive.”

Jeff Salters, the district’s chief of operations, said the soon-to-be-vacant Lexington Middle School property will be repurposed, but further details were not immediately available.