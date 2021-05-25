Lexington One contract worker accused of sexually assaulting Pelion Middle School student

COLUMBIA — A 21-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a Lexington County middle school student in a bathroom stall on his second day working there through a janitorial service, authorities said May 25.

Juston Deon Smith, of West Columbia, was arrested May 24 after a Pelion Middle School employee found him in a bathroom stall with a female student earlier that day, according to a warrant provided to The Post and Courier.

Smith is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim between 11 and 14 years old, a violent felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Smith remained at the Lexington County Detention Center as of the afternoon of May 25, Lexington County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said.

Smith was employed through Action Labor, a Florida-based staffing agency that fills 30,000 jobs a year and has a location in Columbia.

Company officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Lexington One school district has used the company since last August and employed 65 of their workers in temporary stints to supplement the district's janitorial staff for extra cleaning amid the pandemic, spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said.

Smith was identified through surveillance footage that showed who entered and exited the restroom, and deputies used that evidence to charge him, according to the sheriff's department and the district.

In a statement, district officials said they contacted Smith’s employer and asked that he not be sent to work in any school facility.

Pelion Middle School Principal Kailanya Brailey said her staff is cooperating with authorities.

“We take this very seriously,” she said in a statement. “It is unacceptable for anyone to come into our school and hurt a child entrusted in our care .. However, I must say that our school has some of the best teachers and employees you will find anywhere. This individual is not one of our employees and does not represent who we are.”