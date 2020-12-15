Lexington One board meets for first time since teacher's COVID death

COLUMBIA — The Lexington County One school board convened Monday for its first meeting since the death of a popular teacher from complications of COVID-19 earlier this month, where members heard an impassioned plea for more accountability and attention to the challenges facing educators inside classrooms.
But Superintendent Greg Little said the district doesn’t plan to alter its post-winter break return plan that would send all students not enrolled in a yearlong online learning option back to school four days a week.
Staci Blakely was 50 when she died on Dec. 5 after contracting the respiratory illness a month earlier. A 21-year veteran of the 27,500-student district, the Cheraw native affectionately called “Wonder Woman” taught third grade at Carolina Springs Elementary School.
Her last day of work was Nov. 9, and she tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.
“As teachers, we’re scared. We are very concerned with the rise of the data,” said Lauren Pellington, a Midway Elementary School special education teacher and the district’s representative for the South Carolina Education Association.
Blakely is among the 4,398 South Carolinians who have been taken by the disease that’s infected more than 236,000 around the state, and the second Midlands teacher to die because of it, following the September death of 28-year-old Demi Bannister, a Richland County School District Two educator.
Pellington, who also has children in the district, handed board members minutes from a recent Teacher Leadership Council meeting and input gathered from dozens of district teachers before offering an emotional recap of that information.
“It gets rough,” she said. “I think as a board, you guys need to have a lot more input in making decisions.”
As of Dec. 15, the district has logged 99 active cases among students and staff. The school year began Aug. 31, with four days of in-person learning for pre-kindergarten through second graders starting Oct. 5 and a similar format for third, fourth and fifth graders two weeks later.
Middle school students started a four-day week on Nov. 9, and high school students remain on a part-time schedule through Jan. 19, when their classroom time could double from days a week to four for second semester.
“We plan to continue with the plans that we've already set forth but if at any point we feel it's safer to shift instructional models, we will act accordingly,” Little said.
On Monday, Richland County School Districts One and Two announced that students would spent the first two weeks of January learning online, while Lexington-Richland 5 plans to use Jan. 5 and 6 as remote days before transitioning back to four days of in-person classes Jan. 7.
Over the first half of the academic year, 92 Lexington One staff members had been exposed to COVID-19, but officials have partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to offer free rapid testing for employees, which has prevented that number from rising.
“That really has been a game changer, because if we had to quarantine people for five or six days waiting for results, that would be a problem,” said Mike Stacey, the district’s human resources chief.