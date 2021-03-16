Lexington formally ending mask mandate after first voting in secret meeting

LEXINGTON — The town of Lexington gave the first of three formal approvals March 15 to end its mask mandate in retail establishments, 10 days after the council voted to change the rule in a secret meeting.

Questions were raised about the March 5 face covering suspension because it came during a meeting held without the 24-hour public notice required under state law. The meeting was reveal when the vote was announced in a post on the town's Facebook page.

The town’s attorney said such a notice was not required because it was an “emergency” ordinance. But Bill Rogers, executive director of the S.C. Press Association, said the mask suspension did not qualify as an emergency and the council should have followed open meetings law.

Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall said the new ordinance introduced at the March 15 meeting was not prompted by legal concerns but had been planned ahead as part of the town’s ordinance procedures.

Town officials said businesses could still require customers and employees to have their faces covered before being allowed inside.

The decision to suspend the mask requirements came as a steady decline in new virus cases was reported throughout the Lexington area.

The first vote came three hours Gov. Henry McMaster announced plans to remove state-wide requirements for people to wear masks or face coverings inside state-owned buildings or restaurants when not eating or drinking.