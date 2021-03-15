Lexington County picks 3 administrator finalists, including interim boss

COLUMBIA — The Lexington County Council will choose its next administrator among three finalists — all from the Carolinas.

Officials narrowed down their picks from a pool of 41 candidates, and county leaders hope to offer the job “as soon as possible.”

County spokesman Harrison Cahill said no salary has been set. County officials declined to released resumes for the finalists.

Finalists to run the state's sixth-largest county with a population of more than 290,000 were interviewed by council on March 10. They are:

• David Cotton, currently county manager of the 25,000-person Hertford County, N.C., located in that state’s Inner Banks region. Named to the post on July 1, Cotton oversees a county that in 2020-21 ran on a $26.7 million budget. Cotton has been involved in local government since 1997 and was named the 2012 Assistant County Manager of the Year, per the Hertford County website.

• Christine DuRant, deputy administrator of Charleston County since 1990. A 1988 College of Charleston graduate, she also holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership education from The Citadel, according to her Linkedin account. She’s worked with eight administrators and more than 30 locally elected officials in her career.

• Lynn Sturkie, currently serving as Lexington County’s interim administrator. She joined the county in 2012 as its information services director and is a 1987 graduate of Midlands Technical College. She worked at BlueCross and BlueShield of South Carolina and IT firm CGI before joining the county, per her Linkedin account.

The new hire will take over for Joe Megro III, who retired Dec. 31, 2020 after nine years. Lexington County is among the fastest growing in South Carolina, with a $149 million 2020-21 budget.