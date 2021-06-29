Lexington County man who took part in Jan. 6 riot, threatened prosecutor gets prison time

COLUMBIA — A Gilbert man whose devotion to violent far-right groups led him to threaten a federal prosecutor will spend 28 months in prison, a judge decided June 29.

Judge Terry Wooten imposed the sentence on James Giannakos Jr. after a 90-minute hearing in which the former prosecutor, now in private practice in Florida, testified about the impact Giannakos’ threats had on her family.

Giannakos, 47, flanked by a half-dozen relatives in court Tuesday, apologized profusely for leaving the series of threatening voicemails in late January. He said he made them impulsively after staying up all night, drinking and reading online that the former prosecutor had potentially endangered Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys group, by outing him as a confidential informant.

But federal prosecutors countered that Giannakos’ threats weren’t a one-off mistake. They were part of a pattern in which the unemployed Lexington County man demonstrated his commitment to far-right groups, such as the Proud Boys, that seek to oppose the government with force, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Daniels said.

Giannakos also participated in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., although he stopped just short of entering the Capitol building, Daniels said Tuesday. Giannakos has yet to be charged in connection with the Capitol riot, though he offered to plead guilty to stealing Capitol police equipment that day, his defense attorney said.

Giannakos’ sentencing comes five months after he called the former prosecutor’s private law offices in Florida, leaving voice messages threatening retribution should anything happen to Tarrio.

“I just wanted you to know that if anything happens to Mr. Enrique Tarrio, the same thing will happen to you and your family,” Giannakos said in one of the messages. “I cannot believe you released the CI information, if that’s even true. If anything happens to him, I promise you and your associates will pay for it. You will be held responsible.”

In 10 letters submitted to Judge Wooten before the hearing, Giannakos’ friends and relatives explained that “Jimmy” is a gentle soul who was incapable of harming anyone, even if he had threatened to do just that. Giannakos is the kind of man who brings meals to his elderly neighbors and takes care of household chores for sickly friends, they said.

But over the past year, they wrote, Giannakos had gone through a difficult spell. He was unemployed and stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He became disturbed by news accounts of rioting and looting after protests in the summer of 2020.

Friends and relatives guessed that’s when he became entranced by far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — groups that helped lead the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The former prosecutor, who was described as “Victim One” in court Tuesday to protect her from harm, said the threats left her anxious about her family’s safety. She installed a home security system, and her law offices upgraded their own. Police and FBI agents watched her home for a month.

She said she worries the ordeal stripped her three children, all under 11 years old, of their innocence and naivety about the evils of the world.

“A strong message needs to be sent,” she told Wooten, asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence recommended, 30 months. Prosecutors echoed her request.

Giannakos' common law wife, Sabrina Cubera, and mother, Jean Mason, spoke on his behalf, suggesting that Giannakos never would have acted on his threats.

"He's really not the criminal he's been made out to be," Mason said before Wooten announced the sentence.

Giannakos, clad in an orange jumpsuit, apologized repeatedly to the Florida attorney and the judge.

"What I did was immature and unnecessary and completely wrong," he said, shaking his head.

Giannakos has already been incarcerated for nearly five months since his Feb. 3 arrest, having failed to persuade a judge to release him on bail while his case was resolved. Prosecutors opposed his release, labeling Giannakos a danger because of his willingness to act on his extreme political beliefs.

Prosecutors have not explained why Giannakos has not been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building. Federal investigators have worked for months to track down and prosecute the rioters with the help of tipsters, cellphone GPS data and thousands of hours of surveillance footage.

Nine other South Carolinians have been charged with storming the seat of the U.S. government. They are: