Lexington County chooses longtime employee as new administrator

Lynn Sturkie has been selected as the new Lexington County administrator by its council, following a nationwide search. PROVIDED 

COLUMBIA — The Lexington County Council has selected one of its own employees to run the fast-growing region’s daily operations.

Council chose 55-year-old Lynn Sturkie as administrator of South Carolina’s sixth-largest county with a population of nearly 300,000.

“Lynn’s background and his attitude of giving all of himself to the service of our community is what solidified our decision,” Lexington County Council Chairman Todd Cullum said in a statement. “We know that he will do an exemplary job of continuing to propagate a culture of selfless and high-quality service within the County for years to come.”

He was among 41 applicants for the job and was chosen after a nationwide search, county officials said in a news release. Lexington County is among the state’s fastest growing, with a $149 million 2020-21 budget.

A lifelong resident of the county, Sturkie will make $170,000 a year and shed an interim title he’s held since Jan. 1, following the retirement of Joe Mergo III.

Sturkie has been the county’s director of technology services since April 2012, implementing policies, software upgrades and security measures. He came to that job after 25 years in the private sector.

Sturkie lives in West Columbia with his wife. They have four children and one grandchild.

