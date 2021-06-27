Lexington council member first from SC to lead national municipal group

COLUMBIA — Kathy Maness learned she was going to be a Lexington resident the hard way.

The town decided to annex her neighborhood by force instead of via a voluntary petition about 20 years ago, catching many of its residents off guard. Maness vowed to run for public office and advocate for a better relationship between the local government and its people.

She won her seat on Town Council in 2004 and has been a member ever since. Perhaps her most high-profile role began in November, when she became the first person from South Carolina to lead the National League of Cities as its president.

In her position, she introduced Vice President Kamala Harris at a recent virtual forum and gained an audience with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, a former local elected official himself, to talk about city infrastructure issues.

“It doesn’t matter whether you voted for the vice president,” she said. “It was a true honor for me on a national stage.”

The post also provides a national platform to talk about her growing town of about 20,000 and the Midlands and South Carolina more broadly.

When Congress was considering the American Rescue Plan, Maness and the National League of Cities board lobbied for local governments to receive direct infusions of cash after money from the initial coronavirus aid bill left it to the states to distribute money to cities and towns.

She’s written to Buttigieg to address road and traffic needs in bustling Lexington and, with the League of Cities board, supports a federal infrastructure bill she said would be a much-needed boost to cities’ roads and bridges.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant Maness hasn’t shared the usual experience of traveling the country and making public appearances as the face of the organization.

But she’s met virtually with Buttigieg and talked with new Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about issues facing the state’s students and educators. She’s called on economists and other guest speakers to help city leaders navigate the pandemic and economic recovery while following what she calls the three Rs: respond, recover, rebuild.

“And so that's what Kathy and her presidency this year is going to be about,” said Tameika Isaac Devine, a Columbia city councilwoman and fellow league board member. “Not just reacting to and responding to the pandemic, but how do we take the pandemic and go from there and take advantage of opportunities the pandemic has presented us? How do we deal with economic challenges? How do we rebuild to the point where we’re even stronger than we were before?”

Maness, 59, is a Lancaster native who was an elementary school teacher and is now executive director of Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Maness’ father, Wayne Fields, served a dozen years on Lancaster City Council. Fields suffered from arthritis that made it difficult to walk and grasp objects and worked to establish a playground that accommodates children of all abilities, a city park that now bears his name.

After he died unexpectedly after undergoing knee surgery in 2006, Maness found in his house stacks of material documenting Lancaster’s finances over the years.

Another treasure Maness found was a business card holder with her father’s initials and the dates of a 1984 National League of Cities convention he attended in Indianapolis.

She carries the memento in her purse, filled with the business cards that show she’s the organization’s president.

“I saw firsthand what it was like to be a true public servant,” she said.