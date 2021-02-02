Lex-Rich 5 school board nixes more transparency despite campaign promises

IRMO — A Midlands school board whose freshmen members ran on promises of more accountability chose not to open the agenda-setting sessions up for public viewing, which supporters said could help build trust with constituents.

“The only way you make a change is by making a change. In the spirit of transparency, this board could try it, if nothing else,” Lexington-Richland 5 trustee Ed White said during a Jan. 25 meeting where he suggested the unique approach.

While broadcasting what's known as "officer meetings" where agendas are crafted is not required under South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act law, White said there is great interest among parents when it comes to talking about school re-entry plans.

Airing them would give parents and others insight into how the board’s leadership team interacts with Superintendent Christina Melton, White added.

“The people that deal with her on a day-to-day basis, the board officers, they should be reviewed and scrutinized as well,” White said.

A slate of fresh faces was added to the 17,500-student district’s governing board in November, ushered in on campaigns of pledging to be more open about how decisions are made and touting greater communication between members and the public.

White’s proposal was an early test for board members to act on their platforms, but it was defeated by a 5-2 margin, with only Rebeca Blackburn Hines — one of the district’s newly installed trustees — voting to support the move.

“We all have said we want to be transparent," she said. "We all have talked about other boards did not make board members feel included. I think that if we're talking about putting items on the agenda or removing items, a simple livestream to see how the process happens is just being transparent.”

The idea failed, in part, because board vice chairman Ken Loveless said meetings where agendas are set sometimes include ideas that may be premature to talk about publicly, which could to lead to greater confusion or possible misinterpretation among constituents.

His concern was shared by secretary Nikki Gardner and the board’s chairwoman, Jan Hammond.

“I assure you we are working toward making this more transparent, but we have to fix the policies, we have to fix the process, we can't just throw it all out right now,” Gardner said.

Hammond said trustees who aren’t officers of the board are free to share their requests for what ends up on the monthly meeting agendas.

“I don't know that there's a school board in the state that livestreams the board officer meetings. It’s not that I have any problem with it, but I don't see it on any board,” she said, adding later in the meeting that “it’s a little bit offensive to me that you think we have to be livestreamed for me to upfront and transparent.

All three officers, along with Matt Hogan and Catherine Huddle, both newcomers, voted to keep those sessions closed.

However, trustees did approve another of White's requests to publicly discuss their relationship and expectations of Superintendent Christina Melton.

Melton agreed to have that conversation openly at a future meeting.