Lawsuit dismissed against Bakari Sellers for tweet about controversial incident in DC

COLUMBIA — A lawsuit against attorney and former state Rep. Bakari Sellers — stemming from a tweet he made following a controversial 2019 incident between a group of Kentucky high school students and a Native American man in Washington, D.C. — has been dismissed.

The federal suit against Sellers, a South Carolina attorney and author who frequently appears on CNN, was dismissed Oct. 7 by U.S. District Judge William Bertelsman in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The parents of students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky sued Sellers and CNN following a tweet from Sellers in January 2019 in reference to a highly publicized incident at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Students from Covington were in Washington for the March for Life rally on Jan. 18, 2019. Later that day, a group of students from the school had an encounter with Nathan Phillips, a Native American activist, at the Indigenous Peoples rally at the memorial.

A video of the encounter went viral, with many believing the mostly white group of students was accosting Phillips. One student, Nick Sandmann, was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat — a common piece of apparel among supporters of President Donald Trump — and standing face-to-face with Phillips, as other students, many also wearing MAGA hats, laughed and looked on.

The day after the incident initially went viral, Sellers retweeted a short video of the encounter, and offered the message, "He is a deplorable. Some ppl can also be punched in the face."

Sellers later deleted the tweet. In the days following the incident, more videos and additional context came to light, showing that a group of Black Hebrew Israelites had taunted the students and others that day, and contributed to the encounter becoming heated.

The Kentucky students' lawsuit against Sellers alleged that he "harassed, threatened, and menaced" them with his tweet. The suit accused him of a number of counts, including defamation, invasion of privacy and civil threatening.

Ultimately, Bertelsman wrote, among other findings, that the court didn't have jurisdiction over Sellers in the matter under Kentucky law, as the tweet was not made in Kentucky. The judge also said the case didn't meet federal due process standards as it related to Sellers.

"Here, the tweets did not target Kentucky, Sellers did not avail himself of any benefits in or through Kentucky, and his only other contact comes from an unrelated speech he gave in Frankfort, Kentucky," the judge wrote in the dismissal order.

The decision to dismiss could be appealed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Sellers said he is ready to move forward.

"I am deeply humbled by and thankful for the court’s dismissal and, while this decision is a clear vindication, it also serves as a reminder that words matter and they should," he said, in a statement.

Attorneys Marguerite Willis and Marc Manos, of the Nexsen Pruet law firm, represented Sellers. Willis noted that the judge ruled that oral arguments were not necessary in the case. She said the fact that Sellers' tweet was not sent from the state of Kentucky had a role in the dismissal.

"The court said that the single (tweet) by someone who had no other contacts with the state — and under the circumstances the court did analyze what was done — just wasn't enough to haul him into court in Kentucky," Willis said.

The suit against Sellers from the group of Kentucky students was separate from a number of suits that the family of Sandmann brought against various media entities. The Washington Post settled a suit brought by the teenager's family back in July, and CNN settled with Sandmann in January. The terms of those settlements have not been disclosed.

In the suit against The Washington Post, Sandmann's family was seeking $250 million, claiming, among other things, that the paper targeted and bullied the teen in its initial coverage of the incident. The New York Times wrote that when the video first went viral, Sandmann and Phillips "quickly became avatars of a politically divided populace."