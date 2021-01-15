Large Columbia drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site opening Monday

COLUMBIA — The state's largest health care system is starting drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations in Columbia next week.

Prisma Health will open two large-scale sites Monday, Jan. 18 — one in Columbia and one in Greenville — to immunize anyone age 70 and older.

Drive-through vaccinations are by appointment only. To request an appointment, go online to prismahealth.org/vaccine or call 833-2PRISMA.

The Columbia site will be at the Gamecock Park tailgating area across Bluff Road from Williams-Brice Stadium.

Appointments will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

With the additional sites in place, Prisma Health expects to administer as many as 10,000 shots per day within the next few weeks.

The hospital system also has plans for mobile health clinics to provide vaccines to the state’s rural areas. Prisma Health mobilized additional resources to expand its scheduling and speed up the process for this vulnerable 70 and older population, some of whom do not have access to computers.

Call the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control at (855) 472-3432 for information on all health care locations statewide accepting vaccine appointments, or go online to https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-appointments.