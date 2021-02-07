Lack of diversity among SC judicial election winners angers Black lawmakers

COLUMBIA — South Carolina lawmakers sent two dozen judges to the bench across the state on Feb. 3, where they’ll preside over thousands of proceedings, from criminal appeals to evictions, over the course of their terms.

All of them were White, which has sparked outrage, but not surprise, among several Black members of the General Assembly, who said qualified candidates of color were overlooked. They told The Post and Courier it's another lost opportunity for the Palmetto State to show a commitment to diversity from the top levels of government.

S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty, who is Black, has been on the state's highest bench since 2007. And of the nine judges on the state's appeals court, its second highest, one is Black. Of the 61 current supreme, appeals and circuit court judges, nine are Black, or 15 percent. Meanwhile, about 27 percent of South Carolina's population is Black.

"We have a problem in South Carolina in that we don't have enough Black judges on the bench, and it's frustrating," said state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, R-North Charleston.

State Rep. Ivory Thigpen, a Columbia Democrat set to become chairman of the Black Legislative Caucus in two years, said he thinks it’s critical that the judicial bench reflect the state's diversity and that Black lawmakers emphasize that to all of their colleagues.

While the majority of the judicial races were uncontested, four Black women lost or withdrew from races held in the General Assembly on Feb. 3 despite credentials that proponents said put them on equal footing with White nominees. South Carolina and Virginia are the only states that select judges through the Legislature, and more than 120 are chosen for positions on administrative law, appeals, circuit and family courts. Legislators also pick state Supreme Court justices.

“The time of the Black woman just seems to not have arrived in South Carolina,” said state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg. “For me, it was just a sad day.”

The highest profile contest in the slate of elections was a seat on the S.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, where DeAndrea Benjamin, a circuit court judge who is wife of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, lost to Florence Family Court Judge Jay Vinson. The race was marked by attacks of Benjamin from conservatives, who decried her Democratic connections, despite Vinson's own ties to Democrats.

Had she won, Benjamin would have become the first Black woman to serve on the state’s second-highest court.

"I’m not prepared to say anybody was racist, I’m not prepared to say racism played a part, but I’m prepared to say it doesn’t look right and something is going on here,” said State Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Hopkins.

House Judiciary Chairman Chris Murphy, a North Charleston Republican who is a member of the state's Judicial Merit Selection Commission, declined to comment on the results of the Feb. 3 elections.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin of Conway is chairman of the selection commission that screens judicial candidates before they go to lawmakers.

“I’m proud of the slate that we collectively advanced to the General Assembly for the election," Rankin said. "We, of course, do not preordain the ultimate victor. That’s not our task. Each candidate is given the opportunity to campaign, to prevail upon the majority of 169 of us as to their merits and as compared to the others. So the criticism that this was not a diverse group doesn’t speak to the work of our committee, it speaks to each candidate’s own strengths."

Benjamin's defeat was soon followed by those of two more Black women: Spartanburg Municipal Judge Erika McJimpsey lost a seat on the 7th Judicial Circuit’s family court to Angela Moss, an assistant public defender in Spartanburg County and sister-in-law of state Rep. Dennis Moss, R-Gaffney, while Lowcountry prosecutor Temeaka Legette was kept off the 14th Judicial Circuit bench after losing to Colleton County attorney Robert Bonds.

Legette, a criminal prosecutor in the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office since 2002, won a national leadership award in 2019 from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and helped set up one of the state’s first domestic violence courts. Bonds, a private practice attorney with the Walterboro-based Hetrick, Harvin & Bonds, spent eight years on City Council and has been practicing law in South Carolina since 1990.

Another Black woman, Stephanie Lawrence of Columbia, withdrew her name for consideration for an Administrative Law seat minutes before the General Assembly voted on Feb. 3 because she didn’t have enough legislative support to win. Jackson said Lawrence was backed by most of Richland County’s legislative delegation.

"Usually that’s a clincher,” Jackson said. “There’s no justification for why that didn’t happen.”

State Rep. Leon Howard, a Columbia Democrat who chairs Richland County's legislative delegation, said the Feb. 3 outcome was a setback for the state.

“This is nothing really new,” he said. “In 1995, when I was elected to the House of Representatives we had little to no African American judges on the bench, and finally we were able to make some strides. Now we are stuck in reverse.”

Across South Carolina’s rural areas, where there are higher Black populations, a lack of judicial diversity can be especially troublesome, said Pendarvis, who is also an attorney.

“While I don't say any members have ill intentions, I don't think they're cognizant that representation matters, and we have to do our due diligence to make sure we elected judges that look like South Carolina,” he said. “We have to do better. It says a lot about what our priorities are.”

S.C. Legislative Black Caucus Chairwoman Pat Henegan, D-Bennettsville, said she was also disappointed but is looking ahead.

The best chance Black lawmakers have of changing the situation is if more of them get elected in the future, Henegan said. So she said they need to focus on recruiting and supporting candidates in more districts.