Judge denies request to halt executions of 2 death row inmates

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina state judge refused June 8 to stop the executions of two death row inmates scheduled to die later this month.
Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman issued a short ruling a day after the inmates' attorneys asked for another reprieve, arguing the state shouldn't be able to force the two to die by electrocution.
"The court finds the plaintiffs have little likelihood of success on the merits of their claim," she wrote in the four-sentence decision, noting a formal, detailed order will follow.
Brad Sigmon is scheduled to die June 18. Freddie Owens’ execution is set for a week later. Both are set to die strapped into the 109-year-old electric chair nicknamed “Old Sparky,” as the only option available.
Newman's decision likely won't be the final word. Their scheduled executions may still be stopped by a federal judge. A hearing in Florence on a federal lawsuit challenging execution as unconstitutionally cruel and unusual is scheduled for June 9.
Sigmon, 63, was convicted in 2002 of beating his ex-girlfriend’s parents to death with a baseball bat a year earlier after she ended their three-year relationship and moved back home.
Owens, 43, has been sentenced to death three times since his initial conviction for shooting a convenience store clerk in the head during a 1997 robbery spree because she couldn’t open the safe.
Attorneys with the nonprofit Justice 360 sued to stop their executions. They could not be immediately reached for comment June 8.
Despite exhausting all of their appeals, the state Supreme Court postponed their executions — Owens on May 4 and Sigmon in February — because the state lacks the ability to carry out an execution by lethal injection. At the time, lethal injection remained the default method for carrying out the death penalty, unless an inmate opted for electrocution.
But with the state’s drug supply long expired and a restocking not expected, legislators changed that last month. A law signed May 14 by McMaster made electrocution the default method, specifically to allow executions to resume.
While the law also added a firing squad option, the state prisons agency hasn’t worked out the logistics of that and has no timeline for doing so, other than sometime past when Sigmon and Owens are scheduled to die.
The inmates’ attorneys argue the state can’t retroactively apply to the inmates’ sentences a new law that goes backward in what’s acceptable.
“They were sentenced to death. They were not sentenced to death by a particular method,” McMaster’s attorney, Grayson Lambert, told Newman in a Richland County courtroom June 7.