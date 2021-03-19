Irmo wants to take over town sewer service but is waiting to see how to pay for study

IRMO — The town of Irmo’s move to take over Blue Granite sewer services is on hold.
The expected vote at a Match 16 council meeting to authorize a feasibility study on a plan to have the town of Irmo take over sewer services was deferred as the town considered how to pay for the $30,000 cost of the study.
For months the council has been considering the dramatic move to take charge of services now provided by Blue Granite, a company that has been under fire for poor services and high rates.
Residents have complained that sewer charges are not based on volume. A single person pays the same costs as a family of five.
“The future of our service is untenable,” Irmo Town Councilman Erik Sickinger said.
No cost has been revealed on taking control of the sewer system.
The first step for a take-over would be to approve a contract with Hybrid Engineering to conduct a study that would provide the town with some guidance on what would be involved in such a move.
But the council decided to defer action on that plan to see if the cost could be covered by the new COVID-19 relief bill that contains millions for local governments throughout the nation. Mayor Barry Walker said Irmo could get as much as $4.6 million.
But how those funds, designed for COVID relief efforts, are to be allocated remains to be seen.
Town officials said it’s not clear if the cost of the proposed feasibility for the Blue Granite take-over would qualify.
The council agreed to defer the decision until the April 20 meeting and have town officials determine if the relief money could be used for the study.