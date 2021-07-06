Irmo Town Administrator Bob Brown retiring after 25 years

IRMO — Irmo Town Administrator Bob Brown, 65, retired on July 6 after working for the town of Irmo for the last 25 years.
Brown spent 21 years in the Army before retiring as a Major and settling down in the town in Lexington and Richland counties.
"I felt a sense of accomplishment when I got done,” Brown said. “That was just fulfilling because it was always a challenge. And again the same with Irmo — a lot of challenges here. I didn't just get hired and take over, I had to work right up the chain."
Brown started as the Irmo special project coordinator and became the town administrator in 2011.
Since he began as manager, the town has grown from about 10,000 residents to nearly 13,000 residents, up about 30 percent.
Brown enjoys living in Irmo because it is residential-focused and is not a big city.
"We cater to the residential portions, even though the businesses are the ones that pay the bills,” Brown said. “We want the community to be a happy place where people can come and raise their families away from the hustle and bustle of the big city."
During his time in Irmo, he helped the town plan the Lake Murray and Broad River Road interchanges off Interstate 26 and complete its beautification project and the new police facility.
He is most proud of the three parks the town has built over the last 20 years — Irmo Town Park, Irmo Community Park and Irmo Veteran's Park.
"We had nothing around here for the citizens to go out and hang out at,” Brown said. “Now, our parks are beautiful and they're packed, it seems like everyday, all year round. Everybody likes to come to our parks and they get a lot of use."
The Irmo town council voted to accept Brown’s resignation during a special council meeting on June 29. As part of the agreement, Brown will continue working as interim town administrator for the next four months.
"There comes a time where you just got to hang it up — I'm kind of tired,” Brown said. “I started working when I was 14 years old and I haven't had a break. Things are running here just fine. They are ready for some new blood coming here."
The town has posted the job with a pay range of $89,640-$100,000.
Attempts to reach Irmo Mayor Barry Walker, Administrative Assistant Makayla Moore, Project Coordinator Renee Caviness and Human Resources Clerk Sherry Humphries were unsuccessful.