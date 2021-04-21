Irmo holding off on plans to take over water-sewer system from Blue Granite

IRMO — Though still frustrated with Blue Granite Water and Sewer, the Irmo Town Council is holding off on a plan to take over the system.

For months the council has considered buying out Blue Granite services and carrying out that difficult job on its own. Contracting with a consultant to do a feasibility study on the move was considered a first step in that endeavor.

But at the April 20 council meeting the council voted down a proposed $29,957 contract with Hybrid Engineering to conduct the study.

“We’re biting off more than we can chew,” said Councilman Bill Danielson.

The town was considering the takeover because of a long history of customer dissatisfaction with Blue Granite’s services and high fees.

A problem frequently cited by council members is Blue Granite’s “flat fees” per household that doesn’t take into account volume of use.

An often heard complaint: “Grandma living by herself is paying the same rate as a family of six.”

The town recently requested that Blue Granite provide the average cost of customer services if it converted to volumetric rates instead of flat fees for the residents of Irmo. The company provided those numbers, which showed an increase in monthly rates instead of a decrease.

The reason it would be more costly is that all of Blue Granite’s other customers are assessed a flat fee, and breaking Irmo out of that process would be costly to the company, President Don Denton said.

While the monthly flat rate would cost the average homeowner $78.25, it could go up to $113.54 for the homeowner who used 3,000 gallons a month, and up to $145.98 for the use of 5,000 gallons per month.

Mayor Barry Walker Sr., who cast the only vote favoring the study, said such rates are unacceptable.

But as the pressure builds on Blue Granite, services are getting better.

Councilman Erik Sickinger noted that Blue Granite “is doing a much better job today” than it did before all the complaints started surfacing. While the rates are still high, the company has spent millions on improvements in the system.

Council members also noted that the state Public Service Commission is well aware of the problems with Blue Granite and has held rate increases much lower than Blue Granite has requested.

With things getting better, the consensus of Irmo council members appear to be continued pressure on Blue Granite to make things change, but no take over by the town.