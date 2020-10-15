In Columbia stop, embattled CDC director Redfield praises SC's response to COVID-19

The director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped by Columbia Thursday for a sit-down with Gov. Henry McMaster and other S.C. leaders, showering them with praise for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Robert Redfield gushed over the University of South Carolina’s return to campus this fall, in which USC researchers developed a free, cheap saliva-based test that can determine in less than 24 hours whether a student or faculty members has COVID-19.

In an upbeat tone that clashed with reports of turmoil within his own agency, and with no mention of the 3,400 South Carolinians who have died from COVID-19, Redfield praised McMaster’s leadership during the pandemic and stressed the importance of widespread testing and mask usage in the colder month ahead.

“I think you’re very fortunate to have the leadership that you have,” Redfield said as the meeting concluded.

Redfield is the latest of several health officials from President Donald Trump’s administration to swing through the Palmetto State in recent weeks, following September visits from U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator.

“It makes sense for the administration to send its public health officials to South Carolina,” said Rob Godfrey, a former McMaster staffer who works as a communications strategist. “We have a governor who has worked well with them, and his team has not clashed with them, in ways we have seen in other states where there has been political value to high profile fights with the president.”

The visit comes at a time when Redfield, a virologist who was appointed by Trump to lead the CDC in 2018, could use some positive press.

The CDC has come under intense scrutiny amid reports that the White House tried to influence or censor CDC guidance on how the coronavirus spreads and when parts of the economy should reopen after lockdowns across the country.

Congressional Democrats have opened an investigation into possible White House influence at the CDC and Food and Drug Administration. And last month, former CDC chief William Foege wrote a letter urging Redfield to call out the Trump administration’s interference with the CDC’s coronavirus response, even if it means losing his job.

Foege, an epidemiologist who led the CDC from 1977 to 1983 and is credited with the eradication of smallpox, told Redfield the United States’ response to the pandemic would go down as “a colossal failure of the public health system in our country.”

Redfield has testified to Congress that his agency has not been affected by political pressure.

Redfield addressed that “negative press” Thursday during the event at USC’s Alumni Center, praising his agency’s 23,000 employees who he says aren’t used to such criticism.

“I’m very proud of CDC,” Redfield said.

Redfield appeared upbeat in the meeting with McMaster, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of Springdale, state epidemiologist Linda Bell, USC President Bob Caslen other state officials.

Most of the meeting was held behind closed doors. But when reporters were allowed in, Redfield repeatedly thanked those officials for their leadership, and they returned the favor. He took just three questions from reporters before leaving to catch a flight.

Redfield said northerners who traveled south for vacation are to blame for much of South Carolina’s surge in coronavirus cases this summer, which briefly made the state one of the world’s worst COVID-19 hotspots. He said the next few months will be pivotal as the country waits for a vaccine, the weather turns cold and families gather indoors for Thanksgiving and Christmas, potentially spreading the virus to loved ones.

But Redfield stressed that South Carolinians have powerful weapons at their disposal to curb the virus’ spread, if everyone pitches in and acts responsibly. Echoing public health guidance that officials have stressed for months, he encouraged everyone to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and get tested for the virus.