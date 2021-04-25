How police changed its narrative about Black man shoved by soldier in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has insisted the “disturbing” video of a White Army sergeant berating and threatening a Black pedestrian makes clear that the soldier was the aggressor and the unidentified 22-year-old Black man was the victim.

“The first time I saw the video, it was terrible,” Lott said April 14.

The video shows the White man, identified by Lott's department as 42-year-old Jonathan Pentland, hurling curse words and shoving the victim on the sidewalk of a neighborhood northeast of Columbia.

The video was the evidence the department needed to arrest Pentland and charge him with misdemeanor assault, Lott said.

What he has not explained is why his department initially emphasized that the victim may have done something to provoke Pentland, even though Lott and other deputies had already watched the video.

The department’s statements included an April 13 news release that suggested Pentland may have been a victim himself and added a vague reference to other earlier “assaults” alleged to have occurred in the neighborhood.

Two reports about the victim included a complaint that a pedestrian on April 8 put his hand around a woman’s waist, then did so again after her shorts were partly down. Another complaint said the man picked up a woman’s baby without permission and tried to walk away on April 10.

Both incident reports were taken by deputies two hours after the confrontation between Pentland and the Black man on April 12. No explanation was given as to why the victims did not file complaints the days they occurred.

The reports redacted the names of each individual, leaving only the suggestion that the Black man involved in the confrontation had committed the acts against White residents. The Black man was not charged in either incident.

"It seems like they were giving preferential treatment to Pentland," said Sonya Lewis, public information officer for One Common Cause in Columbia. "That’s the way this whole thing looks."

No one set the record straight for nearly 24 hours. Meanwhile, video of the incident stoked racial tensions in Columbia. “You’re in the wrong neighborhood, mother(expletive)," Pentland says in the video to the Black man. "Get out.”

Protesters crowded around Pentland’s home in The Summit neighborhood in the morning and afternoon of April 14, calling for equitable policing and the sergeant’s arrest.

No one knew — because Lott had not said — that Pentland had already been taken into custody at 8:30 that morning. Lott did not share the news of the arrest until his news conference after 5:30 p.m.

Through a spokeswoman, Lott told The Post and Courier he had nothing further to add on the subject. He declined to address several key questions.

His department also refused a request from the newspaper to review the responding deputy's body camera footage from the April 12 incident.

Lott's department is one of the largest and most visible police agencies in South Carolina.

His deputies have been featured in the A&E television series, "Live PD." Lott, the Richland sheriff since 1997, in March was named the national sheriff of the year by the National Sheriff's Association — a first for any South Carolina sheriff.

Now, his department's muddled response to the neighborhood confrontation has prompted complaints of victim blaming from some observers, and has raised other questions about a lack of transparency around Lott's department.

“Sheriff Lott knew about this since (April 13) — to turn it around to make it look like (the victim) had done something wrong? I’m upset to know that this happened this way,” Lewis said.

Lott became aware of the video when Lewis emailed it to him on the afternoon of April 13, emails obtained by The Post and Courier show.

“First I’ve seen it,” he wrote back at 3:29 p.m. “Let me check.”

More than two hours later, his department released its first public statement on the incident.

It did not indicate Pentland had committed a crime. Instead, the release pointed to the victim’s behavior, and complaints that the victim, prior to the confrontation with Pentland, allegedly committed multiple assaults.

Then, when first asked about the confrontation by The Post and Courier on April 14, a sheriff's spokeswoman shared only the allegations against the victim.

Sgt. Brittany Hart, a public information officer, emailed two reports at 7:58 a.m. She said nothing about the White man in the video, even though deputies would arrest Pentland a half hour later. She did not share the incident report about the confrontation itself.

Either way, Lott would tell reporters those reports “really don’t justify the actions of (Pentland).”

Still, soon after the news conference where the sheriff was careful not to blame the Black man shoved in the confrontation, Lott's department again shared the same incident reports about the victim with reporters.

Through a spokeswoman, Lott declined to address the department's reasons for releasing the reports.

At his April 14 news conference, Lott emphasized he had stayed in close touch with community leaders, adding that "we have to work together to make sure we prevent incidents like that from happening again."

But Rep. Ivory Thigpen, a Democrat who represents The Summit neighborhood in his Columbia district, said he wasn't aware that Lott's department had distributed allegations against the victim, even though he met in person with Lott and had follow-up conversations during the week of the confrontation.

In fact, he said he learned of the issues from a reporter.

“Their posture very well may have been to defend Pentland,” Thigpen said. “It’s interesting that in getting to the bottom of two conflicting stories, you only release information about the victim. Either way, it merits questions.”

Ashley Heiberger, a former 22-year police officer who now teaches policing courses at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa., said the department’s decision to withhold information implicating Pentland “looks unbalanced.”

“When you only release that information, and nothing beyond that, it creates the impression that you’re engaging in victim blaming,” Heiberger said. “Even if that’s not your intention.”

Other concerns center around the question of why a Richland County deputy did not arrest Pentland the day the incident occurred, after the deputy was shown the viral cell phone video on the scene.

The deputy, Daniel Semones, declined to make an arrest “due to (the victim) walking towards the other female, him walking to Jonathan’s residence, having a verbal dispute and threatening several people on scene,” he wrote in his incident report.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, a Columbia Democrat and criminal defense attorney, said the video should have been all the evidence the deputy needed to make an arrest.

“It should take two seconds,” Rutherford said. “You can’t put your hands on somebody.”

At his news conference, Lott defended his deputy, who passed the information on to investigators and “didn’t rush to make a judgment.” At the same time, Lott acknowledged, “The most valuable piece of evidence we had was the video.”

The Post and Courier requested access to Semones’ body camera footage, which would likely shed more light on the deputy’s handling of the incident. But Lott’s department refused the request, a decision Thigpen called “very problematic.”

Lott’s department claimed a blanket policy to never release body cam footage upon request. South Carolina law does not compel police to turn over such records under the Freedom of Information Act, but departments may release the records within their discretion.