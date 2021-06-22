Hobby Lobby to add a location on Columbia's Harbison corridor; 7-Eleven opens on Killian

COLUMBIA — Hobby Lobby will bring a new store to the Columbia market located at Harbison Court, the shopping center anchored by Nordstrom Rack and Marshall's.

Work already is underway on the large former Babies' R Us store location to get it ready for the craft retailer.

No opening date has been announced, and a message to the shopping center's management, Big V Properties, was not returned, but the new location is listed on its website.

Hobby Lobby currently has locations on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, on U.S. 1 in West Columbia and on Two Notch Road in the Northeast.

The chain closed its store off Forest Drive in 2019, directing customers on the east side of Columbia to visit the location in Camden.

The craft store company operates 900 store locations across the country.

More 7-Eleven in the Midlands

Another 7-Eleven has opened in the Midlands, this one now open at 1231 Longgreen Parkway, on the fast-growing Killian Road corridor.

Another 7-Eleven is ready to open soon in Lexington on 5229 Sunset Blvd.

Overall, the chain will have 10 locations in Richland and Lexington counties once the Sunset Boulevard location opens.

The 7-Eleven at Longcreek is operated by Applegreen, a retailer from Ireland that in 2017 acquired S.C.-based The Brandi Group, according to trade magazine CSP.

Brandi Group was the originator of the Pitt Stop chain of convenience stores.

New in Five Points

It's not student housing coming to Five Points, but a student housing office.

Walk2Campus Properties is moving its rental office from one of its the Vista to 2002 Blossom St., according to Julie Smith, executive vice president of leasing and property management for the company.

The company offers several locations of student housing in Columbia for rent, including Pulaski Square Townhouses and Carolina Heights.

The new office location formerly served as the Fit Columbia yogavstudio, which moved to 2121 College St. in the neighborhood last December.

Walk2Campus hopes to be set up in its new office by July 15, weeks before the students will return from the summer.

Oil on Garners Ferry

Something new is going up at a former Kangaroo Express convenience store location at 7800 Garners Ferry Road, at the intersection with Hazelwood Road.

The site has been cleared and will become a Take 5 Oil Change location. Craig Waites of Colliers International South Carolina represented the seller in the transaction.

