COLUMBIA — A historic home that traces the roots of Columbia’s free black community during the South’s antebellum era is set for site upgrades to help keep trespassers at bay.

On Thursday, the city’s Design/Development Review Commission approved several improvements to the Mann-Simons Cottage at 1413 Richland St., including the raising of a picket fence to 40 feet and installation of a lockable pedestrian gate.

The work — expected to cost about $5,000 and take four weeks — may seem mundane, but the results will alleviate problems with after-hours loitering and trespassing that detract from the public’s enjoyment of the site, Historic Columbia Executive Director Robin Waites said.

“It really is an attempt to be sure that when we are not on site, the site is kept safe and clean,” Waites said. “We want to be sure people who are visiting the site, staff who are taking care of the property, are able to access the site in the way that is most beneficial.”

Built around 1850, the gable-roofed house is a significant religious and musical asset, having been the birthplace of Columbia’s First Calvary Baptist Church and serving as the home of a prominent bandleader, Joe Randel.

The cottage is owned by the city, but Historic Columbia is contracted for its care and upkeep, along with four other locations of import, including the family home of President Woodrow Wilson.

Waites said the Mann-Simons Cottage sees about 3,000 visitors annually. Historic Columbia has managed the site since 1978.

Officials haven’t seen any major damage such as vandalism, but trash buildup has become a problem, Waites said.

“It’s really just human activity and some of the things that they leave behind. We’re trying to make sure we don’t bring a tour of 10 folks over and try to get in the basement and have them met with trash,” Waites said.

A security lattice also will be wrapped around the basement.

The Mann-Simons site got a major face-lift in 2016, and has been the focus of archaeological investigations over the years on top of its use as a museum.

“We want people to have access to the site, and the story of the site,” Waites said. “But we have to limit that to some extent while still working to keep it as inviting as possible.”