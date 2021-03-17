High winds, isolated tornadoes may hit SC capital region

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s capital region may see its worst weather in more than a year, as a massive storm front is expected to bring high winds and hail to the area most of the day on March 18.

“This outlook is very unusual for our area,” said Pierce Larkin, a meteorologist out of the National Weather Service’s Columbia office.

The agency’s National Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands at a Level 4 out of 5 — the first time that’s happened since April 2019.

That risk level means areas where “widespread severe weather with several tornadoes and/or numerous severe thunderstorms is likely, some of which should be intense. This risk is usually reserved for days with several supercells producing intense tornadoes and/or very large hail, or an intense squall line with widespread damaging winds” could occur.

Larkin said severe thunderstorms could arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on March 18 and persist through the early evening.

Winds gusts of up to 75 mph are possible, he added, although flooding shouldn’t be of much concern given the region’s 12-day dry spell.

This is a developing story.