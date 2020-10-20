When the Gamecocks play, parties and 'ridiculous behavior' follow, Columbia leaders say

COLUMBIA — On Saturday as the University of South Carolina pulled off an historic football victory against Auburn University, thousands of students celebrated at a nearby housing complex — 2,000 in all and against state and local social distancing guidelines that have been in place since summertime.

Although no citations were issued for that party at The Orchard in the Olympia neighborhood, authorities said it took more than an hour to break up, and their work was delayed by some people throwing objects at responders.

Large-scale parties, long a college tradition, have become worrisome for public health and safety officials in the age of a pandemic, and there have been at least 30 of them in the capital region since USC's football season started in late September, according to data provided this week to The Post and Courier. A little more than half of the parties took place on game days.

“Those are critically important resources that are being tied up with completely irresponsible, ridiculous behavior,” Columbia Police chief Skip Holbrook said.

Of those gatherings, 23 had referral paperwork sent to university officials for potential further discipline, and 16 took place on days the Gamecocks played.

But the large parties are not the only COVID-19 violations in the Capital City.

Thirteen area businesses have been ticketed since mandatory mask ordinances took effect in June, resulting in $1,665 in fines. Another 19 businesses received warnings, Columbia Fire Department spokesman Mike DeSumma said.

While police have the ability to break up large gatherings and overcrowding at restaurants, Holbrook said his officers have been told to use common sense first.

"We all take a similar approach to it. In this situation with COVID, we're managing people that are overly consuming, potentially drinking underage. What's important to me is we are responsive but we're staying safe," he said. "Our general posture is we warn, educate, do our best to disburse. The last thing we want is an argument over enforcement of mask escalate into a situation that puts an officer or a citizen in imminent danger."

Large crowds have been an issue at bars.

Two Five Points bars, Jake’s and Lucky’s, were cited in late September for violating a state executive order restricting occupancy rates. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted mandates that required a 50 percent occupancy limit and distance between tables on Oct. 2, though he still recommended restaurants allow for social distancing.

Just days after those limits eased, a large crowd gathered at Pavlov's on Greene Street. No citations were issued.

“There was nothing illegal going on, we were enforcing everything,” Pavlov’s owner Jon Sears said told The Post and Courier at the time. “At a certain time there’s gotta be some personal responsibility here. ... I have twice the staff that I normally would to enforce the now suggestions and not requirements.”

No Richland County businesses have seen their alcohol licenses suspended or revoked for such violations, the state Department of Revenue said.

The large gathering at The Orchard was within walking distance of Williams-Brice Stadium, which was partially filled because of COVID-19 crowd restrictions.

Photos of that party, made public by the Columbia Fire Department, show people shoulder-to-shoulder and without masks. Red plastic cups and discarded beer cans are also tossed in piles.

Such gatherings, officials say, create the potential for super spreader events for revelers.

Binge drinking can weaken the immune system, and close contact gives particles rife with the COVID-19 pathogen a chance to find new hosts, said Melissa Nolan, an epidemiology professor at USC's Arnold School of Public Health.

"It's even possible that you could be spreading the virus two and a half weeks later," Nolan said. "What's probable is that you're going to be spreading it around four to five days after you were initially infected, at least with this college age population."

The large parties also put first responders at risk from the coronavirus and hostile bystanders. Paramedics responded to the complex for a medical emergency but were delayed by people throwing objects at them, police said.

“We’re not going to allow our officers being assaulted,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said this week.

Attempts to contact Orchard management by phone and email were unsuccessful, but authorities have spoken with the company and “put them on notice,” Lott said.

Such gatherings are also cause to worry for merchants in the city’s Five Points district as businesses there are slowly reopening after weeks of inactivity.

“It can’t help for people to see that,” said Steve Cook, owner of the upscale Saluda’s restaurant and president of the Five Points merchants’ association. “When your customers are mainly young people, they don't take it seriously, because they're virtually immune. it's kind of human nature that if you don't think you're affected by it, it won't affect your behavior.”

Other steps are being taken as well. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has asked privately run student housing facilities with swimming pools to keep them closed until municipally-run ones reopen. He also urged the City Council on Tuesday consider ways to get more students tested.

City Councilman Howard Duvall suggested setting up a mobile screening site in Five Points or near Williams-Brice Stadium with giveaways for students who get tested. USC has been offering free T-shirts and prize drawings to lure more students for on-campus testing.

"We're going to have to get that much more creative," Benjamin said. "We must continue to fight this virus together."

USC has logged 2,562 total COVID-19 cases since Aug. 1 with 22 active cases, according to data posted on the university’s website Tuesday. Cases at South Carolina's largest college have been falling since peaking soon after classes started.

“We have been urging students from the very beginning of the pandemic to conduct themselves appropriately to protect themselves and the community,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said. “Many of our students are doing the right things and engaging with one another responsibly.”

Stensland said the university is partnering with local government and private property owners to “find additional solutions to curb mass student gatherings.”