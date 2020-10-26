Richland One resumes in-school classes amid lingering COVID-19 concerns, enrollment drop

COLUMBIA — In his first day back inside his second grade classroom at Edward E. Taylor Elementary, Quamear Graham paused for a moment Monday and set aside a triangular piece of paper that asked for his favorite color and animal.

Over his shoulder, the man who decided in-person learning at Richland School District One would resume this week in the midst of a pandemic encouraged him and smiled.

“Show me what you’ve got there,” Superintendent Craig Witherspoon asked Quamear as part of a brief tour of the Columbia school, among a trio he visited as pre-kindergarten through second grade students get back behind their desks for two days a week.

Richland One, in the heart of South Carolina's capital, brought back students to school later than many other districts in the region.

Grades 3 through 12 return on a similar part-time schedule even later on Nov. 5. The 24,000-student district has been fully virtual since Aug. 31. A majority of students are coming back to classrooms. About 6,000 will remain on the remote model throughout the year.

“This is really like the first day of school," Witherspoon said. "Even though they’ve been virtual, they’re here now, and you get to see those smiles even underneath the masks."

For those who are going back, indicators of the coronavirus’ threat are everywhere.

Desks are separated by fiberglass shields and spaced six feet apart, and ample amounts of hand sanitizer are in place. Water fountains are hooded, playgrounds closed off and meals are delivered to students in their classrooms.

An early look at admission rates suggests hallways may be a bit more sparse.

Enrollment data for the first 45 days of the 2020-21 school year won’t be available until mid or late November, but the S.C. Department of Education says Richland One has 22,006 actively enrolled students, compared to 23,386 through the first 45 days of 2019-20.

“We did have a number of students just like across the country that have enrolled in some private type of thing. We do anticipate at some point they’ll come back permanently,” Witherspoon said. “Even in the midst of COVID-19, we may be shrinking here but growing in another area, that type of thing.”

Scott Jaillette is among those parents who took their children out of the district this year. His pair of sixth graders and their third grade sibling are attending St. Joseph Catholic School instead.

"Both my wife and I believe the students need to be in school" full-time, he said. "We have some wonderful teachers in Richland One, and I'm glad students will be able to have in-person interaction."

State education officials approved Richland One’s reopening plan with the caveat that officials evaluate classroom return standards every two weeks.

Months of planning preceded Witherspoon’s brief interaction with Quamear as district leaders relied on virology, public health data and federal guidelines to help chart a course back to face-to-face teaching.

But the delayed start still wasn’t popular among all.

A September survey of 2,766 Richland One staffers and nearly 6,660 parents and guardians found that 43 percent and 33 percent respectively were still “very uncomfortable” with any kind of in-person learning.

Witherspoon told The Post and Courier on Monday that district officials have made accommodations for 100 teachers that have concerns over COVID-19 exposure. Richland One doesn’t have mandatory testing protocols, instead relying on self-monitoring and reporting of possible symptoms.

“Some are teaching in the virtual program, but we continuously get the feedback and to let them know we’re all in it together,” Witherspoon said. Principals hold weekly meetings with Richland One administrators, where information is shared about morale and other personnel issues.

District officials are hoping to acquire rapid testing materials and improve contact tracing efforts in the coming weeks.

A districtwide COVID-19 dashboard shows 142 employees and 36 students have been quarantined since the beginning of the year, — including one person from Taylor Elementary — while 44 in all have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

On Sunday, South Carolina reported 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count since Sept. 4 and bringing the statewide percent of positive tests to 11.8.

Monday’s “soft opening” of two-day hybrid learning went off mostly as expected. A handful of upper level students showed up to their schools, mistaken about start dates while several parents called into the Taylor Elementary office with questions about accessing the district’s online portal.

Despite the complexities of hosting school safely during a public health crisis, Quamear — whose favorite color is yellow and loves cheetahs — like other students in Meredith Primus’ class, were just happy to be back.

“Wonderful kids,” Primus said when Weatherspoon asked her how the first day was going.