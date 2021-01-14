Greenville pilot who died in Columbia plane crash once flew around the world

COLUMBIA — The drop looked a little steep, the runway a little short, Farhad Rostampour said of his descent in 2007 into Greenland.

"I had to zigzag through the icebergs," he told The Greenville News upon his return to the Donaldson Center in Greenville County.

He had just broken records with his co-pilot, Arshid Moti-Ghavanin of England, becoming the first Iranian-born men to complete a round-the-world flight in a single-engine plane. It was also the first time such a trip started and ended in South Carolina.

In a tragic turn this week, the experienced pilot would perish in a fiery crash on a foggy Columbia morning.

But that trip around the world 14 years ago in his single-engine plane, the same one he was flying Wednesday, would be his shining moment, according to Linda Rostampour, his ex-wife.

"When he returned, we were just so happy he had made it," she said.

Farhad Rostampour and Moti-Ghavanin had made 43 stops in 21 countries over the course of 16 days and he made a daring solo trip over Iranian air space. The flight had a political message of freedom, as the ex-pats wanted to show Iranians living under a strict government that the difficult is still possible.

"I took a lot of risks flying over Iran," he told The Greenville News upon his return. "I'm trying to encourage people to go on a limb and express their opinion."

Farhad Rostampour lived in Iran until he was 19, coming to the United States for school.

The couple met while he was a student at Greenville Technical College and Linda Rostampour was in high school.

His friendly, outgoing nature drew her to him. And the news of his death was devastating.

"I just miss him," she said through the tears.

It was about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when the small, single-prop plane hit a residence at 2909 Kennedy St. in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood, starting a large fire. A woman was home at the time of the crash but was not hurt.

Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford announced Thursday that Rostampour, 62, was the lone death in Wednesday's crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate.

But much of the Midlands were shrouded in fog that morning, and a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration warned pilots conditions were challenging. The FAA reported that cloud cover at Owens Field was just 200 feet off the ground, and fog and mist had cut visibility to a quarter-mile.

The combination made landings precarious and forced pilots to rely on their instruments, not their eyes, as they approached the airport.

Data compiled by the flight-tracking service FlightRadar24 showed Rostampour's plane approached the airport but wasn’t lined up to its runway. Instead, as it came into Columbia, it was headed toward the Shandon and Rosewood neighborhoods near downtown.

It was late in the day when Linda Rostampour learned about the crash Wednesday. She took off as soon as soon as she could to comfort her daughter in Greenville. The two then set out to Nashville where her other daughter lives.

Linda Rostampour said Farhad Rostampour, who lived in Greenville, was "a beloved and protective father."

He would take his two daughters on rock climbing trips and bike rides on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

"He was an incredibly generous man; he gave us everything," she said.

And he was a self-made businessman, Linda Rostampour said, starting an environmental service company from the empty front bedroom of their home.

A biology major, he went to work for an environmental laboratory that is no longer in business. But he was hooked and made it his life's work.

"He loved nature, its intricacies and living things more than anything else," said business partner Bob Kelley. "When we would go out sampling, if we came across a snake or something, he would be the first to try to catch it and hold it."

He'd also instituted and was the office's main caretaker for a large tropical fish tank, home to around 15 fish and a plethora of anemones and coral.

Farhad Rostampour founded ETT Environmental Inc. in February 1991, along with Kelley, the company's vice president.

The company offers toxicity testing of wastewater, in-stream assessments of aquatic life, and traditional chemical analyses in and effort to detect and prevent environmental problems. They work both with industry and municipalities on compliance with environmental regulations.

Farhad Rostampour had been flying into Columbia for work Wednesday, picking up water samples to be analyzed, Kelley said.