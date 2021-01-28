Greenville pilot in fatal Columbia plane crash missed approach, NTSB report says

COLUMBIA — An experienced Greenville pilot killed when his small plane crashed into a home in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood was relying on the aircraft's instruments and missed his approach to the runway on a foggy morning before the crash, according to a preliminary federal report released Thursday.

Pilot Farhad Rostampour took off in his Beech F33A Bonanza from Greenville Downtown Airport just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 13. Takeoff was under visual flight rules, meaning the weather is clear enough for a pilot to see where the plane is going. About 20 minutes later, Rostampour asked for and was cleared by air traffic controllers to fly using his instruments, a National Transportation Safety Board report said.

Rostampour, who had once completed a round-the-world flight in his single-engine plane, continued toward Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens airport near downtown Columbia and asked air traffic control for a report that pilots provide control towers of weather conditions while in flight. A traffic controller gave him a report that air traffic control had received about 45 minutes earlier, the investigation findings said.

About one-third of a mile from the runway, the plane began climbing and turning to the left, in the direction of the neighborhoods north of the airport. Air traffic control gave Rostampour instructions for navigating a missed approach. He responded a couple of minutes later than he was "performing a missed approach" and asked for weather conditions at the airport, the investigation found.

A minute later the plane disappeared from radar and communication was lost. Witnesses told federal investigators the plane didn't sound like it was experiencing engine trouble.

A witness told investigators the plane emerged from the fog with its left wing low before striking a roof of a home on Kennedy Street in the densely populated Rosewood neighborhood and crashed near the back fence, where the aircraft caught fire. Rostampour, 62, was later identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Visibility at the airport shortly after the crash was about one-quarter mile in the fog and 200 feet above the ground, the report said.

The federal findings are preliminary and could change, the report noted. No cause for the crash was listed.