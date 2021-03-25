Gov. McMaster says SC deserves an "A" for COVID response

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster said South Carolina deserves top marks for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying its targeted closures and early reopening of businesses kept the state’s economy thriving as others remained locked down.

“I think that we did as well or better than any other state in the country,” the GOP governor told The Post and Courier during a Pints & Politics event on March 25. “It would be an A. Maybe even an A-plus.”

The Palmetto State was the last state east of the Mississippi to issue a stay-at-home order last spring and among the first to lift the order.

His remarks came as South Carolina surpassed 8,000 coronavirus deaths and more than 461,000 cases as of March 25.

“One life lost is a tragedy, but this was a pandemic. We had no understanding of how to react,” McMaster said.

S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson told The Post and Courier that McMaster was politicizing the state's response.

"I think that just goes to show that Henry McMaster lives in an alternate universe," Robertson said March 25. "South Carolina has had one of the worst responses to the COVID pandemic in the entire United States, and statistic after statistic shows that. He is simply selling a line, and he's going to have to answer to the voters for it."

McMaster added that South Carolina took a collaborative approach when decisions needs to be made, putting together last spring a panel of experts under a task force called accelerateSC.

“People have jobs. There are small businesses that did not have to close,” McMaster said during the interview with Post and Courier political reporters at Savage Ale Craft Works in West Columbia.

McMaster said other states erred in the early days of its coronavirus response.

“What they did by doing that is they were closing down things that didn't need to be closed down, like outdoor activities, say landscape companies just as one example,” McMaster said. “Some closed down churches, if you can believe that, they arrested people going to church to get married, it's hard to believe, despite the First Amendment.”

McMaster also pushed back against criticism — including some from within his own party, notably Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey of Edgefield — that the state did not give teachers priority status for a vaccine.

“Everybody wanted the vaccine to go back, but the statistics and pronouncements even from the CDC was the classroom is probably the safest work environment that there is among them all,” McMaster said. “Your typical cashier at a grocery store sees more people in a day than an average educator.”

Federal aid to allow for widespread purchase of personal protective equipment inside schools made available last summer should also have alleviated concerns about full-time classroom returns, McMaster said.

“There is no evidence that supports the necessity of closing a school down because of the virus,” he said.

Also in his conversation with The Post and Courier’s political reporters, McMaster spoke about his relationship with former Republican President Donald Trump, his opinion of Democratic President Joe Biden and which of the final two state flag design he favors.

Trump

McMaster, who has already received a reelection endorsement from Trump, said the former president will come to South Carolina to rally for the governor and "for others as well." McMaster did not say when or who else might be the focus of a Trump visit.

McMaster said he would be happy to have Trump put his presidential library in South Carolina or, at least, donate papers to the University of South Carolina or other colleges.

The governor said Trump should run again for president in 2024: "I know people don't like some of the ways he talks. But I'd say look at what he does because that's what counts."

If Trump does not seek another term, McMaster said his support for former Gov. Nikki Haley would depend on whether someone else from South Carolina ran. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has been talked about as well for a 2024 bid.

Biden

McMaster said Biden is "different" now from when the men first met years ago when the governor was working for Sen. Strom Thurmond.

"I need to say that the man back then is not the same fella you see on television," McMaster said. "He's a little bit different."

McMaster didn't offer further explanation during the Pints & Politics session.

After the event, McMaster said he was referring to Biden's demeanor.

“He was a happy man," McMaster told The Post and Courier. "He was sharp, he was vigorous. He just seems sort of reticent now.

"Trump was a happy man. He's like Reagan. They were very happy doing the job. I hope that President Biden is happy doing the job, because he doesn’t look like it.”

State flag design

McMaster weighed in with his preference for a standardized state flag design, saying he liked an image selected this week by an S.C. Senate committee featuring a symmetrical palmetto tree. He said he liked the design's more narrow, straight trunk on the palmetto.

A debate on which flag should become the state's official one after 80 years of inconsistency is headed to the Senate floor before going to the House.