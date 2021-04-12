Gov. McMaster got gifts last year from Kiss, Oprah, some whom he helped with appointments

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster got gifts last year from Kiss, Oprah Winfrey, a car wash kingpin and some who won appointments with the governor's help.

McMaster's gift haul and speaking engagement reimbursements took a hit during the COVID-19 outbreak.

His 2020 total of $17,101 was down by 63 percent from a year earlier, according to annual state financial disclosures required by the end of March. Reimbursements for speaking engagements dropped more sharply, by 80 percent.

Notable gifts include an estimated $2,480 worth of merchandise from the rock band Kiss the governor received after standing next to the stage for an entire concert in Columbia. The filings with the state Ethics Commission do not include specific items, but the governor's office said he received T-shirts, bags, keychains and magazines.

He also received $1,000 worth of face masks from a Taiwanese ambassador, which the governor’s office said was 10,000 face masks that were sent to the state’s personal-protective equipment stockpile.

Oprah Winfrey sent the governor a copy of the book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson valued at $49.99.

Books were a common gift sent to the governor, but he got other items. Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley, an attorney, gave the governor a $75 caramel cake that was received on the day after Christmas.

The list includes two gifts from "company prospect," an unspecified company product valued at $100 and a dinner worth $50. No details were listed because they came from active economic development prospects with the S.C. Department of Commerce and provided at official project meetings, the governor's office said.

McMaster got gifts from people he backed for major government positions.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess gave $250 worth of North Charleston police and city of North Charleston jackets and shirts. The gifts arrived on April 5, 2020, three months after Burgess withdrew from consideration as McMaster's nominee to run the state Department of Public Safety amid tax questions.

Elliott Summey gave a Charleston International Airport shirt and bag, a Charleston County shirt, and three face masks valued at $150, months after the governor backed the Charleston County Council chairman to become head of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

McMaster's most expensive gift came from Mike Hutchins, who runs the Frank's Car Wash chain and whom McMaster reappointed to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources board, where he is vice chairman.

Hutchins gave a $2,563 round-trip flight from Columbia to Washington, D.C. McMaster and his wife, Peggy, flew on Hutchins' plane to attend a White House Christmas reception, the governor's office said.

Hutchins donated $3,000 to McMaster's reelection campaign in February, while two Frank's car washes each donated the maximum $3,500 allowed under state law for a gubernatorial primary, state records show.

McMaster also received a flight last year valued at $450 from Columbia to Myrtle Beach from Fred Price, then-chairman of The Citadel board of visitors and president of Columbia-based Ace Glass Co.

McMaster took a plane owned by Price to speak at the Horry County GOP 2020 Victory Office, the governor's office said. Price and his company donated $4,000 to McMaster's 2018 campaign.