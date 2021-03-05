GOP leader wants to sell state planes used by SC lawmakers and sports, industry recruiters

WEST COLUMBIA — The GOP leader of the state Senate wants to sell two airplanes used by South Carolina officials to end what he calls abuse of taxpayers' money.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Massey, announced March 5 his proposal to sell off the state's twin-engine 1983 King Air C90 and 1990 King Air 350, most frequently used by the governor but also used for business and sports recruiting.

This week, for example, Gov. Henry McMaster flew to Myrtle Beach and Darlington to visit COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics.

But the Republican governor said he's willing to consider getting rid of them. He's asked the state Department of Administration to analyze the costs and benefits of keeping versus selling not only the two state planes but those owned by public colleges too, updating a 2014 study, said his spokesman Brian Symmes.

Both the University of South Carolina and Clemson have two planes.

Statewide officers and legislators can use the state planes at no cost to them on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as the trips are official business. Beyond McMaster, others recently on board include state Treasurer Curtis Loftis, state Ports Authority president Jim Newsome, and University of South Carolina president Bob Caslen. Trips in January alone cost taxpayers $85,000.

They were among 27 times the planes were used between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 1 of this year, according to flight logs maintained by the state Aeronautics Commission.

Massey says it's an unnecessary perk for politicians, and the best way to end abuse is to cut off their access completely.

“My goal is to protect taxpayers’ money,” the Edgefield Republican said. “We see legislators have been using the state plane for their personal jaunts more recently. If there is a better way to do that than selling the planes, I’m willing to listen. But I need to be persuaded.”

Massey pointed to March 4 report in The State newspaper that said state House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia has flown on the planes six times with his then-girlfriend, Megan Pinckney, since 2013. The couple got married in December.

But he's far from the only legislator to use the planes. And other politicians have come under fire in the past.

In 2013, Democrats accused then-Gov. Nikki Haley of misusing the state’s planes by taking her campaign-paid videographer with her on flights around South Carolina the year before. She dismissed the criticism, and an attorney with the state Ethics Commission agreed with her, saying he can fly at the governor's invitation.

A year earlier, Haley repaid about $10,000 for using state planes to attend news conferences and bill signings after being told about a prohibition that legislators quietly inserted into the state budget, partly because they were weary of watching her fly around the state to hold events bashing them.

Also in 2013, the House Ethics Committee dismissed allegations that state Rep. Bill Chumley, R-Woodruff, wrongly used the planes to shuttle a conservative commentator from Washington, D.C. to testify on a bill. A clause in the state budget specifies that transportation to and from legislative meetings does not qualify as official business. But violating that requires the legislator to know it was wrong and to benefit economically, the committee found.

Flights authorized by legislators, the governor and other constitutional officers are absorbed as part of the agency's budget. Agencies and public colleges also can use the planes for official business, but they must pay by the hour. The agency is barred from making a profit on the per-hour cost.

Massey isn’t the first lawmaker to suggest the planes be jettisoned.

Amid the controversies in 2013, senators voted to sell the planes, saying it would end the recurring accusations of their misuse by government officials. The 26-14 vote inserted the proposal into the Senate's budget plan, but the House took it out.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.