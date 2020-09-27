Get witness signatures on SC absentee ballots as a precaution, election officials suggest

Despite a new order that nixed the requirement that S.C. voters get witness signatures on absentee ballots, the state's election agency is saying take the extra step as a precaution.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily upheld a challenge to the S.C. law late Friday, ending a week of reversals. Witness signatures were banned in a Sept. 18 federal court decision and then required again by an federal appeal panel on Thursday. The full appeal court backed the original ruling a day later.

A new hearing is expected soon, and the S.C. Election Commission does not want voters to take chances as they begin to send in absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

"At this time, a court has ruled you do not need a witness signature on your absentee return envelope for your ballot to count," the commission posted on its website Sunday. "However, it is possible this court ruling could change. The safest practice at this time is to have your signature witnessed. The public will be notified of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scvotes.gov."

Absentee voting is expected to rise sharply amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a volatile presidential election, which is why state and national Democrats fought to suspend the witness signature requirement.

S.C. Republican leaders did not include a ban on the signatures when the Legislature voted this year to add the state of emergency for the coronavirus outbreak as a reason to vote absentee. Critics feared removing the signature requirement could invite fraud.

Applications for absentee ballots are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 24. In-person absentee voting starts Oct. 5.