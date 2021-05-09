Gamecocks walk off Mississippi State to salvage one win in series

COLUMBIA — All is not golden. South Carolina still lost the series, its third straight series defeat, and a no-doubt postseason berth three weeks ago remains on shaky ground.
But momentum, forever fickle, could have just turned back the Gamecocks’ way.
David Mendham lashed an 11th-inning double to the left-center wall on May 9 to score Jeff Heinrich from first base and complete a 4-3 comeback win over No. 4 Mississippi State. The No. 15 Gamecocks (28-17, 12-12 SEC) were dough-popped in the first two games of the series because they couldn’t hit, and the third game shaped up to be the same way as USC stranded 17 runners and squandered seven prime scoring opportunities before the final chance.
Yet they did get that one hit, the one that meant a win, and that has to count for something after a team that was 24-10, 10-5 SEC three weeks ago following a doubleheader sweep at LSU suddenly slammed into a culvert. The NCAA Tournament was assured after LSU and has become a question since.
“Some games are just grit and heart, and that was today. You just never know who’s going to be a part of it,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “Probably the biggest win of the year for us.”
Against MSU, Kingston switched his pitching rotation, confronted his team in the clubhouse after Game 1 and tried to do anything else he could to end the slumping offense, but nothing worked. The competition has been severely better since the first half of the season, but it wasn’t easy for the Gamecocks to win 10 of those first 15.
These days, winning an SEC game was appearing next to impossible. The Gamecocks are built to play for a big inning, but in the past nine SEC games, they’ve only had three of those, a four-run frame in a win over Arkansas and two three-run innings in losses to Mississippi and Mississippi State.
Against the Bulldogs, USC trailed 3-2 in the ninth before Heinrich, pinch-hitting for Braylen Wimmer, doubled to the right-field corner to tie the game. The Gamecocks struck out twice with the bases loaded to end the frame and left a runner on in the 10th but still won.
“It’s a big team win. Get the momentum going,” Mendham said. “It was kind of funny, right before that, Jeff said, ‘Me and you, let’s get it started.’ It was kind of weird, actually, but it was cool.”
It breathed life into their postseason hopes. USC needs to win at least two of its final six conference games to feel safe about making the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks will head to Kentucky, where they’ve lost five straight series, next weekend and host No. 6 Tennessee in the regular season’s final weekend.
Kingston, as every coach does, preaches one game at a time, but there was no discounting what winning in that fashion could do.
“The hope is it’s very similar to that Vanderbilt Sunday win,” Kingston said. “I think we won eight out of nine after that.”
The NCAA will announce its 20 regional hosts later this week, a move made necessary by COVID. Regionals are usually awarded after conference tournaments to the teams that earned the right to play at home for the postseason, but this year, the NCAA will select 20 sites and eliminate four after the conference tournaments.
Founders Park was a definite three weeks ago and a longshot now. The MSU series was exactly like the Arkansas and Ole Miss series before it. The Gamecocks have the pitching to match up with anybody but can’t score.
The Gamecocks had three hits and four walks in a 9-0 MSU rout on May 7 and while they scored six runs on May 8, it was after MSU led 9-1. They came into the third game batting .216 in SEC games for the year and .159 in the last eight.
“There’s no magic wands. You just got to work hard,” Kingston said. “Got to watch video, got to work hard, got to make adjustments, got to prepare for the pitchers you’re facing, then just got to go out and do it. Get a fastball, you can’t miss it. There’s a ball in the dirt, you can’t be swinging at it. It’s that simple.”
The Bulldogs (34-11, 15-8), skippered by The Citadel Hall-of-Famer Chris Lemonis and with former College of Charleston ace and pitching coach Scott Foxhall on staff, had a strong week in the state. They beat The Citadel 10-2 on May 5 before coming to Columbia and are heading back to Starkville looking like a strong contender for a third straight berth in the College World Series.
Foxhall was ejected from the May 9 game for arguing balls and strikes.
USC plays at Clemson on May 11 (the Gamecocks already won the annual three-game series with two wins in February but the other game was rained out) and then at Kentucky. Right fielder Andrew Eyster, who cracked two home runs on May 8, said it’s a matter of finding the mojo and excitement from the first half of the season.
“The whole team, just players, gathered in the locker room and we discussed what we thought has kind of been going wrong for us and what we can do to improve it. Some things were said that needed to be said,” Eyster said. “We talked about how we’ve lost a little bit of swagger that we used to have.”
Mahoney out for season
Freshman pitcher Jack Mahoney tore his UCL during a March 4 win over North Florida and needs Tommy John surgery, Kingston confirmed. He will miss the rest of the season, fall practice and likely be hindered to start the 2022 season.
Mahoney left the UNF game after an inning with what Kingston labeled forearm tightness. A freshman who quickly took over the midweek starting role, Mahoney went 3-0 with a team-best 1.62 ERA.